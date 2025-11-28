Thanksgiving gas prices fall to lowest levels since pandemic, with nearly 30 states below $3 a gallon - “Affordability” is the latest narrative being parroted by Democrats and their legacy media propagandists around the country during Thanksgiving week. One area in which they have zero valid complaint is in the realm of gas prices at the pump, which are at their lowest levels since the COVID pandemic.

Adjusted for inflation, this week’s gas prices are most likely at their lowest levels since the 1970s. But of course, that is a story the legacy media would never dream of telling.

Key Excerpt: For Thanksgiving travelers, there’s a bit of good news at the pump: gas prices are holding steady, a far cry from the sticker shock of recent years.

GasBuddy forecasts a national average of $3.02 per gallon over the holiday, matching last year’s price. Both 2024 and 2025 now share the distinction of marking the lowest Thanksgiving gas prices since the pandemic, when the national average hit $3.39 a gallon in 2021 and $3.56 in 2022.

Small nuclear reactor startups set for wave of consolidation - The SMR industry is in need of consolidation as the next step to jump-starting the deployment of the technology at scale. For that deployment to proceed rapidly, an industry standard which can be quickly permitted and easily replicated must first emerge. This Semafor story does a solid job of providing some details.

Key Excerpt: The field of startups working on next-generation small modular nuclear reactors is due for a wave of consolidation, the CEO of one leading enterprise in the sector told Semafor. X-energy, an SMR startup backed by Amazon, closed one of the largest-ever fundraising rounds for that technology on Monday, locking in $700 million from a group of venture and private equity firms that pushed its total capital base to more than $1.5 billion.

In an increasingly crowded landscape of competing SMR startups, many of which are raising hundreds of millions of dollars, X-energy stands out for the number of deals it has already closed, set to build about 150 reactors in the US and UK for Amazon and others. Compared to a few years ago, Wall Street is becoming much more open to SMRs, X-energy CEO Clay Sells said: The technologies are more developed, political support is more consistent, the pull of data center demand is more urgent, and more investors are getting educated.

But it won’t be easy to successfully construct the first commercial-scale facilities, he warned, and more investment is needed in the upstream companies supplying SMR makers with materials and equipment. So by the time SMRs can actually function as a new backbone of data center power demand, some investors are likely to get burned: “I do think there’s going to be a natural consolidation,” he said.

The Texas Oil Mogul at War With California Over an Offshore Bounty - Some of you may have been wondering who in the world would even be interested in trying to drill offshore California, given all the state-level opposition and climate alarm protests you’d have to deal with.

Welp, meet Texas oil man Jim Flores, CEO of Sable Offshore.

Key Excerpt: Oil giants have fled California, but James Flores is desperate to get in, even if it means crossing swords with the state.

His company, Houston-based Sable Offshore, wants to reboot dormant oil platforms it bought from Exxon Mobil XOM 0.23%increase; green up pointing triangle in federal waters near Santa Barbara. Flores, Sable’s chief executive, wagered that he could patch a leaky pipeline that once caused a disastrous oil spill, ship tens of thousands of barrels of crude to California’s refineries—and earn a windfall.

He faces an uphill battle.

Although California has wrestled with high fuel prices and recently encouraged inland drilling in the state, its newfound goodwill hasn’t extended to Sable. Officials have blasted the company as a fly-by-night outfit that poses an environmental risk to sensitive coastal areas. Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a bill that seeks to stonewall the project.

Investors have grown skeptical of Sable, whose entire business hinges on the California bet. Its market capitalization has melted from about $3.2 billion in July to about $600 million.

But Flores, who is known in the industry as a hard-charging CEO, is digging in. Sable has turned to President Trump’s administration for help financing and permitting an expensive pivot to load crude onto tankers in the middle of the ocean—a bid to sidestep the need for a pipeline that California would have to approve.

Interior skips NEPA analysis for offshore drilling expansion - In what is sure to become a matter for litigation, BOEM announced Monday that it would not be conducting environmental reviews under the National Environmental Policy Act ahead of every scheduled lease sale in its new 5-year leasing plan. This has always been an unnecessary step given that buyers of the leases must conduct full environmental reviews before they can commence operations. However, it is a break with precedent, and that means it will be a field day for leftwing trial lawyers.

Key Excerpt: The Interior Department will skip the standard environmental analysis for its five-year offshore drilling plan, a break from the agency’s decadeslong practice.

The decision to forgo the review under the National Environmental Policy Act comes as the Trump administration pushes to increase fossil fuel production and roll back environmental regulations. Interior’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management laid out a proposal last week to hold 34 oil and gas lease sales in federal waters between 2026 and 2031 — including in new areas off California, in the High Arctic and in the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

All prior five-year offshore drilling plans — dating back to 1980 — reference NEPA analyses. But in its proposal, BOEM called that NEPA analysis “discretionary,” citing two past rulings from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia that dismissed challenges to NEPA analyses of five-year plans.

US CEOs are afraid of Donald Trump, says John Kerry - The most tiresome man in American politics has lurched (see what I did there?) back into the news this week in an interview with the increasingly idiotic and worthless Financial Times. In the interview, Kerry goes after President Donald Trump for being a “climate denier” and corporate CEOs for bowing to his will.

Too bad, so sad, Lurch.

Key Excerpt: Kerry claimed that fear has clouded the judgement of corporate giants and even CEOs who were “bullish” about climate solutions had turned tail.

“The process of Donald Trump in the last months, coupled with the justice department, coupled with his vengeance programmes, has scared… a lot of people,” he told FT after an address at Chatham House in London.

A Reuters report earlier this week cited at least 470 targets of Trump’s campaign of retribution, ranging from media organisations and universities to prosecutors to civil servants. “Some were singled out for punishment; others swept up in broader purges of perceived enemies,” it said.

In such a scenario, backing what Trump has called a “green scam” might seem risky.

For Kerry, investors are responding not to science but to politics.

“The only hoax is in pretending otherwise,” Kerry said. “I’ve learned that, in an election for a time, you can bend the laws of politics. But believe me, no one, no president, no monarch, no one, can bend the laws of physics.”

*sigh*

That is all.