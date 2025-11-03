China ‘made a real mistake’ by ‘firing shots’ on rare earths, says Scott Bessent - the Treasury Secretary tells the FT that China made a big mistake by threatening a global shutdown in the rare earth minerals trade a month ago, repeating President Trump’s claim that the U.S. has superior offsetting leverage to apply. His comments on the matter echo input I’ve had from economists who believe the world’s reaction to the threat will mean the market will be flooded with new, non-Chinese supplies of these minerals over the next few years as the U.S. and other countries respond to China’s overreach on the matter.

Key Excerpt: Bessent disputed the idea that the US could no longer press China to undergo structural reforms to tackle issues such as overcapacity. He said he had warned the Europeans and others that Chinese exports would flow elsewhere after the US “put up the tariff wall”.

“The global south cannot absorb them, so for example they’re coming to the EU, the UK, Australia, Canada and Japan,” he said, adding that others had imposed tariffs on China or were planning to do so.

“We’ve set a standard, and I wouldn’t be surprised if the rest of the world doesn’t follow,” he said. “Our trade deficit with China is down 25 per cent this year. China’s manufacturing activity has now contracted for seven straight months. Maybe they will make the decision themselves.”

OPEC and Allies Agree to Boost Oil Production, Then Pause - The OPEC+ cartel agreed to implement one more nominal increase in daily production volumes effective December 1, and then put any further increases on hold to assess how new sanctions will impact exports of Russian oil. The latter element will come as good news to America’s shale producers, who have been struggling with profitability amid WTI prices in the low ‘60s per barrel.

Key Excerpt: Eight OPEC+ members led by Saudi Arabia said they would raise production by 137,000 barrels a day in December—the same output increase agreed on for November and October—the group said Sunday after an online meeting.

However, in a statement, the members said they wouldn’t increase production in the first three months of next year, citing seasonality.

The move comes after a month of turmoil in the oil market. Oil prices traded close to a five-year low last month on concerns about a supply glut, fueled by OPEC production increases and a cloudy macroeconomic outlook. The market was then jolted by new U.S. sanctions on Russia’s two largest oil companies.

“Yes, OPEC+ is blinking—but it’s a calculated blink,” said Jorge León, Rystad’s head of geopolitical analysis. “By pausing, OPEC+ is protecting prices, projecting unity and buying time to see how sanctions play out on Russian barrels.”

ExxonMobil warns EU law could force exit from Europe - In a repeat of a warning sent in September, Exxon CEO Darren Woods tells a Reuters interviewer that his company could exit Europe entirely if the EU forces its ESG-based reporting rule, called CSDDD, into effect this month. Where some, like Energy Sec. Chris Wright, have urged the EU to implement major changes to the regulation, Woods has in the past advocated that it must be pulled entirely or risk a full exit by Exxon and other big companies.

In this most recent missive, Woods amends that to come in line with Wright’s advocacy, demanding major amendments to it which consist of more than just what he calls “muddling up the language” with changes that do not really change the rule’s substance.

Key Excerpt: “What’s astounding to me is the overreach not only requires us to do that for the business that we’re doing in Europe, but it would require me to do that for all my business around the world, irrespective of whether it touches Europe or not,” he said.

Woods added that ExxonMobil is actively lobbying against the directive, warning of “disastrous consequences” if it is adopted in its current form.

“We’re going to continue to try to rally basically, business leaders around the world to push back against this legislation,” he said.

Although European lawmakers are listening to the opposition from energy producers, Woods said it has not led to any substantial changes.

“If anything, it’s muddling the language up, and in my mind, opening up the exposure even greater, because you’ve increased the room for interpretation,” he said.

Big Oil gets big boost from escalating economic war on Russia - Big refining companies in the U.S. and Europe have gotten a significant boost in profitability thanks to the increased sanctions on Russian oil in recent weeks. Unlike prior ineffective sanction regimes implemented by the EU and NATO, the more recent Trump-led sanctions and attacks on Russian refining capacity by Ukraine have taken at least 500,000 barrels of Russian crude off the market, enabling western refiners to fill the void with higher processing levels.

Key Excerpt: Curtailed Russian exports have boosted global refining margins, benefiting energy giants like Shell (SHEL.L), opens new tab, Exxon Mobil (XOM.N), opens new tab, Chevron (CVX.N), opens new tab and France’s TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA), opens new tab, which jointly operate nearly 11 million bpd, over 10% of global refining capacity.

The four companies posted a combined 61% rise in profits from refining operations in the third quarter compared with the previous quarter, which contributed in large part to their 20% rise in overall profits.

Exxon, the largest U.S. oil company, saw earnings in its energy product division rise more than 30% on a quarterly basis to $1.84 billion, driven by strong refining margins “due to supply disruptions,” the company said on Friday.

Exxon in advanced talks to power AI data centers with natural gas and carbon capture - Exxon continues to push ahead with its major investments in carbon capture despite claims by critics that the technology is too costly and doesn’t work in the long run. Over the past year, the U.S. giant has focused efforts on exploiting its lead in the sector to play a major role in selling near “net-zero” power generation to developers of AI datacenters. Darren Woods says Exxon’s CCS tech can capture as much as 90% of a natural gas power plant’s carbon emissions in a cost-effective manner.

However, despite months of negotiations and development efforts, the company has yet to announce a major customer deal related to this combined technology.

Key Excerpt: Exxon Mobil is holding advanced talks with power providers and technology companies to cut the emissions of AI data centers that rely on natural gas by deploying carbon capture technology, CEO Darren Woods said Friday.

“I’m hopeful that many of these hyperscalers are sincere when they talk about the desire to have low emission facilities, because certainly in the near to medium term we’re probably the only realistic game in town to accomplish that,” Woods said on Exxon’s earnings call.

Exxon aims to capture 90% of the carbon dioxide emissions emitted by natural gas plants that power data centers, Woods said. The oil major is talking with power companies to decarbonize their plants, he said.

“We’re pretty advanced in the conversations,” the CEO said.

