David Blackmon's Energy Additions

Jeff Chestnut
The Chinese made a big mistake and Cibus in trouble domestically due to the local economy and unrest with the attempts at muscling international trade and also domestic manufacturers. The critical error is that the critical minerals dominance mainly be short lived as the minerals are not rare incurrence just rare in processing favolities. That leverage is not strong. The world will now develop processing capabilities for the critical minerals as their domestic markets are strong in demand and China has proven to be an unreliable supplier.

XOM needs to follow through on the eu exit quickly if the policy is not thrown out. XOM financial performance needs to be kept at a feverish pace to support the capital requirements of the large international projects. That includes keeping focus on the core businesses.

Robots and Chips
The Saudi led production pause is particularly telling when you consider they're the only OPEC member with meaningful spare capacity right now. By keeping that capacity idle while oil prices hover in the low 60s, Aramco is essentially using their monopoly on swing production to maintain price floors rather than flooding the market. This calculated blink protects their revenue streams while they simultaneosly invest billions into AI infrastructure through partnerships like HUMAIN, hedging against long term oil demand decline. The Russian sanctions uncertainty gives them perfect cover to maintain discipline while their shale competitors continue bleeding cash at these price levels.

