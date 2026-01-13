Here in Midland, Texas, the Last Thing Anyone Wants Is Cheap Venezuelan Oil - While many are happy about Trump’s excursion into Venezuela and efforts to rejuvenate the oil fields there, folks in the US shale patch are not happy about any of it. Not at all. This story at the WSJ does a good job of telling why.

Key Excerpt: Here in the heart of the Permian Basin, America’s fracking capital, economic fortunes rise and fall with energy prices. A big electronic billboard in downtown Midland shows current market rates for oil and gas and the local oil-rig count, along with motivational slogans like “broken crayons still color.”

Lately the numbers haven’t been good. Oil recently traded below $60 a barrel, a price where many operators can just barely continue to pump profitably, but starting new wells usually makes little financial sense.

Trump believes his plan to exert more control over Venezuela’s oil industry could drive down oil prices to $50 a barrel, The Wall Street Journal earlier reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Meantime, tariffs have pushed up the cost of materials like chemicals and steel tubes, Midland oil executives say.