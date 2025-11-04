Do not go gentle into that good night,

Old age should burn and rave at close of day;

Rage, rage against the dying of the light. - Dylan Thomas

Share

‘Energy realism’ defines Abu Dhabi’s ADIPEC - Reflecting the undeniable global trends which were developing before 2025 but are accelerating in the Trump 47 presidency, a parade of speakers at the annual ADIPEC conference said expansion of all sources of energy will be required to meet surging global demand in the coming years. This pressing need will keep demand for crude oil, gas, and coal rising along with demand for nuclear, wind, solar, and the array of critical energy minerals required to make it all go.

It’s a trend that really kicked off in early 2023 as it became increasingly obvious to everyone with a brain that renewables simply are not capable of displacing firm, traditional sources of energy.

Key Excerpt: The world is entering an era of explosive growth in energy demand, and leaders should “tune out the noise, track the signal,” said Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC’s managing director and group CEO. The trend line — he noted in his opening address at ADIPEC, the energy exhibition and conference — shows that all sources of energy must be harnessed to meet surging electricity consumption driven by urbanization, two billion more air conditioners globally, and the expansion of AI, as well as the doubling of airline fleets to 50,000 planes by 2040.

Oil demand will remain above 100 million barrels a day beyond 2040, LNG output will rise 50%, and about $4 trillion in annual capital investment will be needed for grids, data centers, and all sources of energy to meet future demand, Al Jaber said.

Other industry leaders agreed with the outlook. US Interior Secretary Doug Burgum — conveying greetings from President Donald Trump and affirming that Washington shares these energy values and policies — quipped that “a kilowatt of electricity is more valuable than ever,” adding that throughout history, knowledge was power, but now, thanks to AI, “power is knowledge.”

BP Raises Full-Year Divestment Expectations After Results Beat Views - Reflective of the mood at ADIPEC, BP comes with a timely announcement its program to divest its unprofitable renewables projects has been such a success at generating actual profits that it will accelerate the project in the coming months.

Man, nobody could’ve possibly seen that one coming!

In all seriousness, Chairman Albert Manifold, who has led the board’s move to force management to move in this productive direction, deserves kudos for avoiding the standard response to failure from most European oil companies of doubling down on more failure.

Key Excerpt: The London-based oil-and-gas company said Tuesday that the results reflect higher production and stronger refining margins, which were partly offset by a weak oil trading result.

BP’s underlying replacement-cost profit—a metric similar to net income its U.S. peers report—was $2.21 billion compared with $2.02 billion analysts had expected according to a company-compiled consensus. In the prior quarter it reported $2.35 billion.

BP has doubled down on oil and gas production in an effort to boost shareholder valuations as profitability declines and net debt rises. It has launched a review of its portfolio and in October its new chairman Albert Manifold called for urgency in simplifying what he called an overly complex business.

Manifold signaled further asset sales and now BP said it expects divestment and other proceeds to be above $4 billion in 2025. This compares with prior expectations of between $3 billion and $4 billion.

Aramco reports higher third-quarter net profit on production boost - Also in line with the trend, the world’s biggest oil company, Saudi Aramco, reported higher profits even in a low-price environment of the past few months. Much of the profit rise is driven by rising production as OPEC+ continues to claw back the cuts it made during 2021-2023.

Key Excerpt: The world’s largest oil company reported adjusted net income of 104.92 billion Saudi riyals ($27.98 billion) for the quarter, beating analyst expectations of 98.47 billion Saudi riyals, according to an LSEG-compiled consensus.

The results come as Aramco faces a profit squeeze amid weaker oil prices — down over 6% this year until September — except for a short-lived surge in the second quarter triggered by tensions between Israel and Iran.

Year-to-date, spot prices of the U.S. West Texas Intermediate are down over 16%, data from FactSet showed. Similarly, the global benchmark Brent is down over 12%.

“We increased production with minimal incremental cost, and reliably supplied the oil, gas and associated products our customers depend on, driving strong financial performance and quarterly earnings growth,” Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said.

UN Chief rejects reality, warns member nations to get in lockstep with globalist agenda - To no one’s real surprise, UN head Antonio Guterres remains dedicated to pushing the alarmist fantasy narrative. In a speech on Monday, he warned national leaders to show up at COP30 with detailed plans to accelerate their incredibly destructive Malthusian agenda designed to achieve the unachievable goal of net-zero plant food emissions by 2050. Oh, and they must focus on the Maoist agenda of “climate justice” while they’re at it.

Holy smokes, this guy is so tiresome.

Transcript: “Governments must arrive at the upcoming COP 30 meeting in Brazil with concrete plans to slash their own emissions over the next decade while also delivering climate justice to those on the front lines of a crisis they did little to cause.

Just look at Jamaica. [Yes, because we’ve never had major hurricanes in the past, so it must be climate change that produced this major storm at the end of an historically slow Atlantic hurricane season.]

The Clean Energy Revolution means it is possible to cut emissions while growing economies. But developing countries still lack the finance and technologies needed to support their transitions.

In Brazil, countries must agree on a credible plan to mobilize US$1.3 trillion annually in climate finance by 2035 for developing countries. And developed countries must honor their commitments to double finance for adaptation to at least 40 billion US dollars this year. And the Loss and Damage Fund [i.e., the $100 billion climate grift] needs to be capitalized with significant contribution.

White House: Trump won’t send ‘high level’ officials to climate talks - Mr. Guterres will have to achieve his social justice warrior agenda in Belem, Brazil without the presence of an official delegation from the world’s biggest consumer and producer of energy, the United States. The White House made it clear over the weekend that President Trump won’t be allowing any of his senior officials to waste taxpayer funds attending the event, saying the President and his advisors have achieved far more productive outcomes this year by engaging face-to-face with global leaders. That contention is undeniable true, and is something Trump emphasized during his recent speech to the UN General Assembly.

Key Excerpt: The Trump administration will not send “high level representatives” to United Nations climate talks that begin Nov. 10 in Brazil, a White House official told POLITICO.

“The U.S. is not sending any high level representatives to COP30,” said the official, who was granted anonymity to share planning details. “The president is directly engaging with leaders around the world on energy issues, which you can see from the historic trade deals and peace deals that all have a significant focus on energy partnerships.”

Diplomats from around the world have been concerned that President Donald Trump will seek to disrupt the COP30 negotiations in the Amazon city of Belém. Earlier this month, the administration’s delegation to the U.N. International Maritime Organization negotiations in London pressured nations to skip a vote on a proposed carbon emissions fee on global shipping.

That is all.