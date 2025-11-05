Stellantis recalls 375,000 Jeep SUVs over fire risks, urges owners to park outside - Yikes. Yet another awful PR hit for the flagging EV industry in the United States as Stellantis is forced to implement this massive recall because the Jeep hybrid batteries keep spontaneously combusting. As I have pointed out here a thousand times before, this is one of a half dozen severe limiters to the scalability of EVs which this industry has failed to solve for since its inception in 1896. That’s 131 years of abject, epic fail, for those who are keeping count.

Key Excerpt: Stellantis (STLAM.MI), opens new tab said Tuesday it is recalling 375,000 plug-in hybrid Jeep Wrangler and Grand Cherokee SUVs worldwide over battery failure after 19 reports of fires, and urged owners to park outdoors until a fix is completed.

The recall covers some 2020 through 2025 Jeep Wrangler 4xe and 2022-2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe SUVs.

The company said a recall remedy is imminent but, until then, owners should park away from structures and refrain from charging vehicles because of fire risks.

Investors push to create international body for mining sector - OMG, imagine a second IEA focused on mining. Sure, that’s the ticket - another globalist body which would no doubt be led by another Fatih Birol-like clown and serve as yet another cheerleader for an energy transition that is not happening and will never be happening.

What could possibly go wrong with such a plan???