Oil Slides on Easing Fears of Imminent U.S. Action Against Iran - In case you hadn’t noticed, crude oil prices had risen by more than $5/barrel in recent days due to heightened tensions over a possible US/Israeli intervention into Iran. Many had anticipated President Trump would order a US strike overnight in fact, but when that did not happen, the price fell by more than $2/bbl.

Share

Note to traders: You might want to curb your enthusiasm a bit. Trump is unlikely to order any US action until at least one aircraft carrier arrives in the Middle East theater to provide support and attack capabilities. It is not a coincidence that the Pentagon ordered the USS Abraham Lincoln yesterday to sail to the Persian Gulf region along with its fully strike group from its current post in the South China Sea, as reported by the Times of India. So, stay tuned.

Key Excerpt from WSJ story: 840 GMT – Oil prices fall 3% in early trading after President Trump said Iran had stopped killing antiregime protesters, easing concerns over imminent military action against the country. A strike could have threatened Iranian crude output and key shipping routes, raising the geopolitical risk premium significantly, market watchers say. Brent crude and WTI are both down 3.2% to $64.44 a barrel and $60.06 a barrel, respectively. “Despite the pullback, regional tensions remain elevated, including Iran’s temporary closure of airspace and US military repositioning,” Soojin Kim from MUFG says. Meanwhile, “on the supply side, recent data showed U.S. crude inventories rose significantly, potentially adding downward pressure on prices.”

Key Excerpt From the Times of India Report: 15:14 (IST) Jan 15

Pentagon moving carrier strike group to Middle East amid rising Iran tensions: Reports

The Pentagon has confirmed that it is redeploying a US carrier strike group from the South China Sea to the area covered by US Central Command (CENTCOM), which includes the Middle East, amid escalating tensions between the Trump administration and Iran. The move comes as Iran faces widespread anti-government protests driven by high inflation, economic hardship and public anger over governance, according to US-based broadcaster News Nation.



The strike group, reportedly led by the USS *Abraham Lincoln* and supported by several warships and at least one attack submarine, is expected to take about a week to reach the region. The deployment signals a notable shift in US military posture as unrest grows in Iran and Washington weighs its response. CENTCOM oversees operations across more than 4 million square miles spanning parts of Africa and Asia.