The Chris Wright Effect is kicking in at the International Energy Agency - The IEA published a preview of its annual World Energy Outlook, which will go live on November 12, right in the middle of the COP30 Conference in Brazil. It is the usual detailed explanation of how IEA constructed the scenarios it used to build this year’s WEO.

The first item of particular note in this preview is that IEA is abandoning the “Announced Pledges Scenario (APS)” scenario that has formed the basis of its absurd projections in recent years of Peak Oil Demand coming about before 2030. This is an obvious concession to Secretary Wright, who threatened to pull U.S. funding from the IEA if it didn’t abandon the green advocacy work it adopted in 2021 and return to its original mission of providing fact-based analysis of the global energy situation.

Kudos to Mr. Wright for getting this done.

But wait, there’s more! As podcasting partner Irina Slav pointed out in an email this morning, you can read through this entire preview - quite a slog, I admit - and never see the following words used: Electric vehicles, wind, or solar.

That’s amazing. I would be willing to bet the balance in my IRA that IEA has not produced any report in this century that did not make mention of those three illusory, impractical non-solutions to the dreaded climate change bogeyman.

This is a sea-change brought to you by the greatest energy secretary in U.S. history. Pardon me while I pinch myself to ensure it’s all real.