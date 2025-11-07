Kerry: Renewables key to energy sovereignty - Bill Gates might be changing his tune on how to address the dreaded climate bogeyman, but tired, old John Kerry is sticking to the same tired, old narrative that wind and solar with a dose of battery backup and a dash of EVs will solve all the world’s problems.

Aware of the diminishing effectiveness of the whole sugarplum fairies and Unicorn type of renewables messaging, Kerry does at least bet his billionaire ranch on a new tangent: He’s hoping to gin up fears over supply disruptions due to geopolitical instability around the globe to convince COP30 attendees to rededicate their countries to the renewables madness.

Kerry may be tiresome and despicable, but he is consistent, if nothing else.

Key Excerpt: We are entering a new era of energy sovereignty, where “power” — in both the energy and geopolitical sense — increasingly comes from producing energy close to where it is used. It’s a welcome and long overdue shift.

Since 1950, global fossil fuel consumption has grown nearly eightfold, and imports of coal, oil, and gas have risen by 12 times. Between 2019 and 2021, nearly three-quarters of countries around the globe were net fossil fuel importers. The United States has traditionally acted as the guardian of this system.

Yet today, rising geopolitical instability and a wave of economic nationalism threaten to disrupt the free flows of energy the system relies on — all at a moment when cheaper, cleaner alternatives are available.

China’s Shift to Clean Energy Is Saving the Paris Climate Accord - Just when I had begun to think the far-left editors at the WSJ had decided to shy away from parrotting idiotic narratives fed to them by billionaire-funded fake news operations like Inside Climate News, we get this bit of nonsense parroting the utterly false claim that China is switching to renewables and wind and solar are cheap.

If wind and solar were cheap, then Germany, California, and the UK would have the lowest utility rates on the planet. Instead, the UK has the highest of any nation, Germany is among the Top 10, and Californians pay the highest rates in America.

Whenever those realities change substantially, then and only then can you preach to me about how cheap wind and solar are.

Key Excerpt: Yet the global shift to clean energy is barreling ahead—driven largely by China’s emergence as a clean-tech superpower. China’s massive manufacturing investments in the sector have sent the cost of clean energy plummeting, making it competitive with fossil fuels in many markets with few or no subsidies.

As governments gather in Belém, Brazil, for the annual United Nations climate conference, China sits at the center of the negotiations like never before. Beijing’s turn to clean energy is helping keep the Paris accord intact, despite developing nations’ frustration with Western backsliding on climate goals.

But China is also the largest emitter of greenhouse gases, and it has yet to begin cutting emissions—a big reason why global warming is on pace to crash through the temperature targets of the accord.

When the agreement was signed in 2015, few predicted how quickly Chinese clean-tech manufacturers would achieve astonishing scale, particularly in solar panels, batteries and electric vehicles. Back then, electric vehicles and batteries were barely mainstream.

Shale producer EOG tops profit estimates as output jumps - Nothing to see here, folks: Just another big shale producer generating big production increases and massive profits during a time of falling rig counts and low commodity prices. Somewhere, John Kerry has a big case of the sads.

Key Excerpt: EOG Resources (EOG.N), opens new tab beat analysts’ estimates for third-quarter profit on Thursday, as higher output helped the U.S. oil and gas producer offset a drop in crude prices.

Benchmark Brent crude fell more than 13% in the quarter from a year earlier, but the company got a production boost as it expanded in the Utica and Marcellus regions following its $5.6 billion deal for Encino Acquisition Partners. During the third quarter, EOG produced 1.3 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, up from 1.08 million boepd a year earlier.

EOG CEO Ezra Yacob said the company’s assets in the Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, and Utica shale regions were performing above expectations, with international assets also boosting its growth.

The company said it expects production to be in the range of 1.35 million boepd to 1.39 million boepd for the fourth quarter and between 1.21 million boepd and 1.23 million boepd for the full year.

China’s key weapons in its AI battle with the U.S. — massive Huawei chip clusters and cheap energy - China does indeed have “cheap” energy, thanks mainly to its steadfast reliance on and expansion of its use of cheap, abundant, and reliable coal. CNBC says that reality, combined with advancing chip tech developed by Huawei, are keeping China competitive with the U.S. in the AI arms race.

Make no mistake: This race for AI dominance is the real ‘world war’ that is taking place in our time. America will either win this race or be doomed to second-rate vassal state status to China. Right now, we’re ahead mainly because China is far more adept at stealing and copying technologies than it is at innovating its own. But that equation is constantly evolving, not always to America’s advantage.

Key Excerpt: It’s well known that Chinese semiconductors designed for artificial intelligence cannot compete with the American firm Nvidia

. Yet, China has managed to continue developing highly advanced AI models, with many being run on homegrown chips.

China’s secret? A plethora of cheap energy and giant chip clusters from the China’s tech champion Huawei that are underpinning AI advances in the country’s race against the U.S.

“China is striving for self-sufficiency across the AI stack, as it sees AI as a strategic technology for national and economic security,” Wendy Chang, senior analyst at the Mercator Institute for China Studies (MERICS), told CNBC.

With the world’s second-largest economy being cut off from certain tech due to U.S. restrictions, and Beijing opting to shun Nvidia chips, questions have swirled over its ability to compete in the field of AI.

Interior Department adds coal and copper to critical mineral list in bid to boost production - DOI, via the USGS, adds coal and copper to its list of critical minerals in order to boost their eligibility for streamlined permitting and federal funding of key projects. USGS added 8 other minerals to the list - boron, copper, lead, metallurgical coal, phosphate, potash, rhenium, silicon, silver, and uranium - all of which are integral to energy development.

Key Excerpt: “In 2017, President Trump set a goal of first identifying and then securing the mineral resources needed to bolster America’s economy and national security,” Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said in a statement.

“The 2025 List of Critical Minerals provides a clear, data-driven road map to reduce our dependence on foreign adversaries, expand domestic production and unleash American innovation,” Burgum said.

The Trump administration has prioritized boosting the domestic supply chain of critical minerals and rare earths as a way to counter China’s dominance in the sector. The list includes 15 rare earth elements, which are used in defense and energy applications. Their production has taken on added importance in recent years as China has leveraged its dominance in the mineral sector against the United States.

In April, Trump signed an executive order requiring the Commerce Department to investigate how the imports of critical minerals could impact national security. The DOI critical mineral list determines which elements are included in the probe, potentially leading to policy recommendations, such as tariffs or incentives.

The USGS updates the list every three years. It identifies minerals deemed essential and helps to guide federal policy to strengthen the supply chain. It also informs investments in mining, mine waste, stockpiles, streamlined permitting, and other related areas. In total, the list now contains 60 critical minerals.

That is all.