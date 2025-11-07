David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Urs Broderick Furrer's avatar
Urs Broderick Furrer
3h

As usual, Frankenstein’s idiotic warnings will be ignored. Just think how funny it is that Kerry, desperate to be the least bit relevant and equally desperate to save the collapsing “climate change” narrative, now argues that “renewables” will save us from supply chain disruptions and, I guess, will protect our sovereignty because we won’t have to rely on other countries.

The best part is that he made these silly comments the same day that Reuters reported that the U.S. exported 10 million tons of LNG in one month (https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/us-becomes-first-country-export-10-million-tonnes-lng-single-month-2025-11-03/) which immediately demonstrated that it is fossil fuels that guarantee our sovereignty and not renewables which are largely clubs trolled by the CCCP.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Jim Sauble's avatar
Jim Sauble
1h

Ah, the days when WSJ would deep dive on it's articles.

Even engaging this high school student back in the '70s.

Now their DEI hires can't even define the word "cost".

As to this AI race, my only advise is to buyer & user alike: beware.

It is artificial after all.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David Blackmon
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture