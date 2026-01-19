Marco Rubio, America’s Viceroy of Venzuela

How Is Trump’s Venezuela Takeover Going? - The New Yorker (amazingly) has a solid summary piece here related to the progress of the Trump administration’s mission to return Venezuela to a functioning country.

Here are some of the key points in this piece:

Acting President Delcy Rodriguez consolidating power to prevent a power vacuum from developing.

Sec. State Marco Rubio saying Rodriguez is doing what the US tells her to do.

Details about America’s ongoing campaign of seizing dark tankers and confiscating their oil to be sold on the open market.

The Trump administration’s first sale of Venezuelan oil on the open market netting $500 million.

Half of that oil was bought by Trafigura and the other half by Vitol - two companies who have been involved in Venezuela and which are looking to increase their stakes there.

Key Excerpt: Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio have repeatedly said that Rodríguez has been doing what the administration tells her. Trump has called her a “terrific person” and last week told Reuters that she “has been very good to deal with.” He also said that he thinks she’s “eventually” going to come to the White House, and that “I’ll go to their country too.”

In her state of the union speech Thursday, Rodríguez called for opening the country’s oil sector to foreign investment.

The regime has also moved to reopen the U.S. embassy in Caracas and has already hosted a U.S. delegation. At the same time, Rodríguez and other regime officials have been trying to have it all ways, signaling willing partnership and shared opportunity with Trump and the U.S., while also insisting they are just as anti-imperialist as they ever were.

On Thursday, Rodríguez met in Caracas with CIA director John Ratcliffe, the most senior Trump administration official to visit the country since the invasion. His high-profile visit was reportedly intended to further signal the administration’s support for Rodríguez as the country’s interim leader. (Ahead of the Maduro operation, a CIA assessment indicated that Rodríguez would be the best choice to take over and maintain stability in the country.)

Here’s who is likely to profit from Trump’s Venezuela takeover - Perhaps even more amazingly, the Washington Post also has this very good piece summarizing the companies most likely to benefit from President Trump’s mission to revitalize the Venezuelan oil and gas sector.