Ursula Von Der Leyen’s opening remarks at the WEF - Thanks to podcasting partner Tammy Nemeth for sending over the text below detailing EU leader Von Der Leyen’s comments related to energy and climate. I’ve inserted my own commentary in bolded italics.

Ursula’s speech at Davos was actually rather amusing. She said this year’s “28th regime” will include a proposed “EU Inc.” -- regulatory reform that will streamline and harmonize business regulations across the EU so that companies will have one set of rules regardless of which state they’re in. I’m not so sure the separate nations of the EU will be happy with this.

Here’s her comments on that:

We will soon put forward our 28th regime. The ultimate aim is to create a new, truly European company structure. We call it EU Inc., with a single and simple set of rules that will apply seamlessly over our union so that businesses can operate across member states much more easily.

Our entrepreneurs and innovative companies will be able to register a company in any member state within 48 hours, fully online. They will enjoy the same capital regime all across the European Union.

Ultimately, we need a system where companies can do business and raise financing seamlessly across Europe, just as easily as in uniform markets like the United States or China.