IEA Forecasts Smaller Oil Surplus as OPEC+ Output Declines - The propagandists at the IEA have spent most of 2025 making wild projections of a multi-million-barrel per day surplus growing on global crude markets in a transparent effort to cause oil prices to tank. I’ve remained skeptical of such claims mainly because the data and geopolitical factors simply do not support their accuracy.

Yesterday, the IEA appears to have begun what will most likely become a process of gradually unwinding its wild projections. It’s all detailed in this story at the WSJ.

Key Excerpt: The oil market’s projected surplus has narrowed due to lower OPEC+ production, but a large supply overhang continues to cloud the outlook, the International Energy Agency said in its closely watched monthly report.

The Paris-based organization, which represents major oil-consuming nations, lowered its forecast for global oil supply growth to 3 million barrels a day this year and 2.4 million the next, from earlier projections of 3.1 million and 2.5 million barrels a day.

Last month, supply plunged 1.5 million barrels a day from September’s record high, with OPEC+ output dragged down by unexpected outages in Kuwait and Kazakhstan and sanctions against Russia and Venezuela curbing buyer interest.