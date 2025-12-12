Blue Freeze | Exxon Mobil Pauses Major Clean Hydrogen Project - Excellent analysis here from Enverus on Exxon’s decision to back off its “clean hydrogen” plans amid a radically shifting regulatory and geopolitical environment. Exxon joins BP and Shell in cancelling major hydrogen investments, freeing billions of additional capital to flow into its core oil and gas business projects. Cool.

Key Excerpt: Exxon Mobil paused plans for a blue hydrogen project at its Baytown, Texas complex, which would have been among the world’s largest, citing insufficient market demand. Enverus Intelligence® Research (EIR) previously identified the project as one of the most cost-effective blue hydrogen developments in North America. The pivot reflects declining confidence in the sector as economic conditions have been shaken by federal policy shifts. The One Big Beautiful Bill Act, signed on July 4, narrowed timelines and overhauled incentives under the Inflation Reduction Act, including the 45V clean hydrogen production tax credit.

Market demand for clean hydrogen is weakening, and major players are increasingly withdrawing from similar initiatives. BP this month abandoned its planned H2 Teesside blue hydrogen plant in the U.K., citing deteriorating industrial demand and a conflicting data center development on the same site, underscoring shifting market economics and waning interest in large-scale blue hydrogen projects.

Exxon Mobil previously led the domestic market in planned capacity with its 2,400 tonne/day Baytown facility (Figure 1). Its suspension removes a substantial portion of expected blue hydrogen supply and emphasizes growing uncertainty for long-term investment. With major operators stepping back, the trajectory of clean hydrogen will increasingly depend on policy stability and developers’ ability to secure durable demand commitments.

