Burgum calls California a ‘national security risk’ as Energy chief warns blue states are skewing cost averages - Everyone celebrated last week as gasoline prices at the pump dropped below the $3.00/gallon mark as a national average. But, as Interior Secretary Doug Burgum told Fox News on Friday, the truth is that the price for a gallon of regular has been well below $3.00 for months now in most of the country. The reality is that prices in high-tax, Democrat run states like California, Oregon, New York, Washington, Hawaii, and Pennsylvania skew the average much higher.

He also points out the fact that the same is true where natural gas prices are concerned thanks to stupid decisions and obstruction from Democrat politicians.

Key Excerpts: “Natural gas in Pennsylvania is going to be [about] $1 in the summer; it might be $2 in the winter … but it’ll be $12 in New England because New England isn’t getting their gas from Pennsylvania. They blocked the pipelines from Pennsylvania,” Burgum said.

New England hit a cold snap in 2018 and had to import natural gas from Russia in part due to such conditions.

“So they, like California, will be importing foreign sources of energy into New England,” Burgum said.

“California is the national security risk. They’re getting 60%-plus … of oil in California imported from foreign countries. Iraq’s at the top of the list. They’re shipping it from halfway around the world to run the largest fleet of internal combustion cars in the country in California.”

“So, stay tuned. There’s gonna be gasoline coming from foreign countries into California to run their cars. They’ve got almost double the price for gasoline right now today that you’d find in Houston or Oklahoma or in North Dakota.

“Policies are driving pricing. Politicians drive policies. President Trump is bringing down prices for Americans.”

Red-hot Texas is getting so many data center requests that experts see a bubble - While eastern states like Virginia and Pennsylvania are generation most of the national news related to the datacenter boom crowding out capacity room on their regional power grid, the truth is that Texas, with all of its cheap land and business-friendly legal and regulatory environment, has become the true center of the boom.

This CNBC piece by Spencer Kimball details some of the real challenges this boom is creating for grid managers and government officials.

Key Excerpt: Everything is bigger in Texas. That’s also true for data center demand in the Lone Star State, where project developers are rushing to cash in on the artificial intelligence boom.

Cheap land and cheap energy are combining to attract a flood of data center developers to the state. The potential demand is so vast that it will be impossible to meet by the end of the decade, energy experts say.

Speculative projects are clogging up the pipeline to connect to the electric grid, making it difficult to see how much demand will actually materialize, they say. But investors will be left on the hook if inflated demand forecasts lead to more infrastructure being built than is actually needed.

“It definitely looks, smells, feels — is acting like a bubble,” said Joshua Rhodes, a research scientist at the University of Texas at Austin and a founder of energy consulting firm IdeaSmiths.

“The top line numbers are almost laughable,” Rhodes said.

More than 220 gigawatts of big projects have asked to connect to the Texas electric grid by 2030, according to December data from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas. More than 70% of those projects are data centers, according to ERCOT, which manages the Texas power grid.

That’s more than twice the Lone Star State’s record peak summer demand this year of around 85 gigawatts, and its total available power generation for the season of around 103 gigawatts. Those figures are “crazy big,” said Beth Garza, a former ERCOT watchdog.

“There’s not enough stuff to serve that much load on the equipment side or the consumption side,” said Garza, director of ERCOT’s independent market monitor from 2014 to 2019.

Rhodes agreed. “There’s just no way we can physically put this much steel in the ground to match those numbers. I don’t even know if China could do it that fast,” he said.

Strange bedfellows: Netflix to feature a movie about a transgendered coal miner - From our Things You Knew Were Inevitable But Hoped Would Never Happen Anyway file comes the next feature film from the perverts who run Netflix. That’s right: It’s a movie about a transgender coal miner, because, well, you just cannot make this stuff up, can you?

Kevin Killough has all the details.

Key Excerpt: Netflix announced it will be offering a movie next week about a transgender woman who dreams of working in coal mines. The entertainment industry has often portrayed fossil fuels as destructive and a threat to the climate, and movies have been criticized for failing to include messaging supporting the “climate crisis” narrative.

Despite the industry’s aversion to fossil fuels, the description of “Queen of Coal” doesn’t appear to present coal mining as an environmentally destructive job people should avoid.

While it’s encouraging that Netflix has chosen to feature a movie that doesn’t demonize fossil fuels, Gabriella Hoffman, director of the Center for Energy and Conservation at Independent Women’s Forum, told Just the News that the movie is “insulting” to women.

“What they’re doing here is elevating a trans woman, a man essentially, into a kind of paragon of what the ideal woman in coal mining is. It’s counterintuitive. It’s insulting to women – trailblazing women who’ve worked in the coal industry for decades,” Hoffman said.

How the US freight rail industry got dirtier than coal power plants - In another story which was inevitable, the climate scolds at Reuters, having successfully helped kill off expansion of the nation’s fleet of coal-fired power plants, are now turning their attention to those dirty, plant food-emitting trains. Because, you know, the climate alarm narrative must continue.

Key Excerpt: Dec. 14 (Reuters) - BNSF Railway, one of the crown jewels of Warren Buffett’s sprawling Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate, calls itself an environmental leader in the U.S. rail industry with the cleanest locomotive fleet in North America.

“When you see our orange locomotives’ and freight cars’ steel wheels moving on steel rails, think green,” BNSF says in its latest sustainability overview.

But the company is the largest player in an industry that has a pollution problem: U.S. freight railroads are a major source of pollution, chuffing out more nitrogen oxide, the primary component of smog, than all the nation’s coal-fired power plants combined, according to a Reuters calculation using government data.

U.S. railroads together produced about 485,000 tons of nitrogen oxide in 2024, compared to 452,000 tons emitted by U.S. coal-fired power plants, according to a Reuters calculation of reported annual fuel consumption multiplied by the EPA’s 2023 weighted-average emission rates.

BNSF, the nation’s largest freight railroad, accounts for about a third of that total, producing 161,500 tons of smog-causing nitrogen oxide in 2024, according to the data. “We don’t dispute your number. BNSF is the biggest Class I railroad by volume,” BNSF said in an email.

BNSF’s position as largest in the rail industry, as well as its profitability, will be challenged if regulators approve the planned $85 billion merger of Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern, which would create the first U.S. coast-to-coast freight rail operator, Morningstar railroad analyst Greggory Warren said.

Paris Agreement Ten Years Later: ‘Failed’ - Last Friday, December 12, was the 10-year anniversary of the finalization of the infamous Paris Climate Accord, the futile global gesture to which both Barack Obama and Joe Biden tried their best to chain the U.S. economy, a commitment which Donald Trump has twice ended.

So, you might ask yourself on the occasion of this auspicious milestone, what have the Paris Accords achieved in terms of bettering the climate? Excellent energy writers for the Daily Caller Audrey Streb sums it all up: Not much.

Key Excerpt: At the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP21) on Dec. 12, 2015, 195 parties signed the Paris Agreement, vowing to cut their emissions in an effort to stave off global warming.

Nonetheless, global emissions have increased over the last 10 years, according to recent data from the European Commission’s Emissions Database for Global Atmospheric Research (EDGAR). Though the European Union led the world in lowering emissions, they have still hit a record high, according to EDGAR.

President Donald Trump exited the Paris Agreement through a day-one executive order. Some energy experts told the Daily Caller News Foundation the Paris Agreement was “unconstitutional” and celebrated Trump’s move to decouple from the UN’s climate agenda.

“Today marks the 10th anniversary of the adoption of the Paris Climate Accord. Despite the world spending $10 trillion dollars trying to implement the agreement over the past 10 years, emissions have increased 12% while the weather and climate remained the same,” Steve Milloy, senior fellow at the Energy and Environment Legal Institute, told the DCNF. “More than just waste, fraud and abuse, the agreement was an unconstitutional effort by the Obama administration to saddle Americans with a UN climate treaty without the required Senate ratification. In the US, efforts to implement the Paris agreement have pointlessly raised energy prices, fueled inflation and weakened national security by making the energy grid dependent on Communist China-made wind, solar and battery equipment. President Trump is to be commended for pulling the U.S. out of the Paris treaty and for taking steps to terminate its offspring known as the Green New Scam.”

That is all.