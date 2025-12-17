U.S. Tanker Seizure Has Paralyzed Venezuelan Oil Shipping—Except Chevron’s - In case you missed it, President Trump announced last night that the U.S. will now enforce a full blockade on the movement of “sanctioned” tankers into and out of Venezuelan ports in its continuing efforts to force the ouster of dictator Nicolas Maduro. The key word there being, “sanctioned.”

As this piece at the WSJ points out, thus far at least, tankers carrying crude produced in Venezuela by American giant Chevron don’t seem to qualify under that definition.

Key Excerpt: Chevron stands as one of the last big shippers of Venezuelan oil after the U.S. seized a sanctioned tanker last week allegedly carrying the country’s crude to the black market.

The threat of another U.S. seizure has disrupted the country’s usually bustling traffic of dark-fleet vessels ferrying the Latin American country’s oil to China and Cuba. Several tankers are idling at Venezuelan ports, and others are veering away from the region, vessel-tracking data show.