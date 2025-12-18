Why We Need Federal Permitting Reform - Our friends at the U.S. Oil & Gas Association provide us with a visual illustration of the reason why the passage of the SPEED act by congress is so vitally important:

This isn’t complicated. Thanks to my friend and great American Tim Stewart, President of USOGA, for sharing that chart.

Trump Media announces $6 billion merger with fusion company TAE Technologies; DJT stock soars 25% - Welp, this is something. A company owned and run buy the President’s family getting into the energy space is probably an unprecedented event in our nation’s history. TAE is a company focused on nuclear fusion, a technology which has been “just around the corner” for well more than 30 years now, but has never managed to turn that proverbial corner into marketable reality.