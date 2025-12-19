First, another terrific graphic from our friends at the U.S. Oil and Gas Association - Look at Texas and New Mexico down there leading the way thanks to their good fortune to have the Permian basin beneath their surfaces. For reference, in September 2008, the modern low for U.S. oil production, America produced just 3.8 million barrels per day. Now, Texas alone produces almost 2 million barrels per day more than the entire country did in that month. This is the miracle of the shale revolution, which has been the biggest driver of the U.S. economy for 15 years now. Maybe instead of bitching about gas prices - which are lower today in real dollars than they were 40 years ago - we might want to thank an oilfield worker instead.

Why Fusion Is Considered Energy’s Elusive Holy Grail - Good analysis here from Jennifer Hiller related to the merger between Trump Media and nuclear fusion company TAE Technologies. In Hiller’s analysis, it becomes obvious both companies are betting on the come line on a technology which has never lived up to its hype, but most scientists in the field believe eventually will. It’s a risky bet.