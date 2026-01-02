X Post of the Week:

But wait: Al Gore assured us in 2009 that all the arctic ice would be gone by 2014? John Kerry made the same claim on the floor of the Senate in 2010. They wouldn’t have lied to us, would they?

Share

Ok, we all know the answer to that one, right? Right.

Bernie Sanders and Ron DeSantis speak out against data center boom. It’s a bad sign for AI industry - This story is emblematic of a long-term trend of similar stories we will see throughout 2026. To this point, the AI industry and its datacenters have been able to expand in almost a wild, wild west regulatory atmosphere in which almost anything goes. That explosive expansion has created a set of impacts that has resulted in the public complaining to policymakers. Now, policymakers on both sides of the aisle are starting to respond to the noise.