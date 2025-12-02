Europe’s Green Energy Rush Slashed Emissions—and Crippled the Economy - Well, lookee here: The climate alarm boosters at the WSJ have finally figured out something Stu Turley, Tammy Nemeth, Irina Slav and I have been pointing out on the Energy Realities podcast every week for the last three years: That Europe (and the UK) are destroying their economies at the altar of the Global Church of Climate Alarm™.

Will wonders never cease. Here’s the thing about this: Had the WSJ, the NYTimes the Washington Post and, dare I say it, the Economist and the Financial Times been honest with their readers in real time rather than publish long-after-the-fact inoculation stories like this one, much of the economic ruin and subservience to China might well have been avoided.

But such is the cost of an international media establishment which has gone whole-hog into feeding at the trough of rancid propaganda.