Honeywell CEO Says Datacenters, Cement Industry Need Gas, Not Renewables - Watch as the CEO of Honeywell, Vimal Kapur, shocks a WEF moderator by telling him that datacenters and the cement industry need more natural gas generation, not wind or solar, as a matter of physics.

Gosh, who could have possibly figured that one out?

Saying this truth at a WEF conference requires guts, and Kapur has them.

Transcript (excluding the woman panelist who keeps interrupting):

Moderator: When you talked about the energy solutions available for these unbelievably energy-hungry data centers, your list was short. Your list had one thing on it, if I listen correctly. You said gas. You didn’t say gas and renewables. Can you educate us why not? Kapur: I mean, what one has to appreciate is the intensity of energy, you know, I always like to, I’m an engineer by background, always like to tell people the mix of energy doesn’t matter how much is wind, how much the solar, we like to advertise that kilo joules matter because energy intensity has to shift, not the mix. So solar power cannot produce cement. Solar power cannot produce steel. They are very energy-intensive. You still need a gas-based heating or oil. Moderator: And even after three or five more years of innovation and renewable... Kapur: It’s physics. It’s against physics. Physics don’t allow us to do it. So, therefore, when you have to look at energy mixed change in context of joules of energy, your challenge becomes different, because the world still needs to progress, world needs to build more infrastructure, it still needs steel, it needs cement, it’s still need fuels. Now, how do you do that energy mix change while you also want to build data centers and consume more energy? That’s an interesting problem to solve. And today, the problem is single-threaded with the gas-fired power plant, maybe a little bit of nuclear. Renewables remain in the mix, but it cannot bring the amount of joules we need to produce this infrastructure which is required in the world.

[End]

So clear even a depraved legacy media reporter might be able to understand it.