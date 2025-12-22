Burgum Suspends Offshore Wind Licenses Effective Immediately - In another example of glorious WINNING for America by Trumpian energy policy, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum told Maria Bartiromo this morning that he is suspending the licenses for ALL major offshore wind projects currently under construction in the Northeast Atlantic. The action is a response to an issue that has been long known but which the Biden people refused to act upon: That these enormous wind turbines sited directly adjacent to key military installations interfere with radar systems which are crucial to U.S. national security.

Share

Transcript:

Today we’re sending notifications to the five large offshore wind projects that are under construction that their leases will be suspended due to national security concerns. During this time of suspension, we’ll work with the companies to try to find a mitigation. But we completed the work that President Trump has asked us to do. The Department of War has come back conclusively that the issues related to these large offshore wind programs have create radar interference that creates a genuine risk for the U.S. Particularly related to the, where they are in proximity to our East Coast population centers.

[End]

Glorious.

How Chevron Secured Its Place as Venezuela’s Largest Foreign Investor - Interesting background piece from Colin Eaton at the WSJ, detailing what Chevron had to do in order to maintain its toehold in Venezuela as the government under Hugo Chavez seized and nationalized the assets of other big operators, including Shell, BP, Repsol, Conoco, Exxon and Total. Colin remains one of the bright spots at the WSJ who, along with Jennifer Hiller, continued to do real energy reporting as the current editorial management worked to sink the rest of the publication into a woke wasteland.

Key Excerpt: Trump and Wirth appear to agree that opportunity abounds in Venezuela.

“It will only get bigger,” Trump said on Truth Social of the U.S. naval armada parked in the Caribbean, “until such time as they return to the United States of America all of the oil, land, and other assets that they have previously stole from us.”

Exxon Mobil and ConocoPhillips pulled out of Venezuela in 2007 after former President Hugo Chávez nationalized their assets. Conoco sued the Venezuelan government for more than $20 billion; Exxon sued for $12 billion.

BP and TotalEnergies exited the country over the following decades. Earlier this year, the U.S. revoked authorizations for Spain’s Repsol and Italy’s ENI to export Venezuelan oil. Shell recently received U.S. approval to develop gas offshore of Venezuela.

Chevron’s history in Venezuela can be traced through Gulf Oil, which opened its first offices there in 1923 and was acquired by Chevron in 1984. Venezuela nationalized its oil-and-gas assets in the 1970s, creating a state-owned oil company. In 1996, Chevron returned to the country as a joint-venture partner of PdVSA.

Despite the many challenges, Chevron has stayed put. The company and its joint ventures employ about 3,000 people in Venezuela. Chevron’s oil production in Venezuela has historically represented less than 10% of the company’s global output.

Chevron’s long-term future depends—as does every oil company’s—on replenishing the stock of oil and gas it can produce.

Trump touts low Christmas season gasoline prices, and analysts say they should hold into 2026 - Another great piece from another terrific energy writer, Kevin Killough at JustTheNews, detailing the blessing of low gas prices at the pump during Christmas season and the prospects for more of the same coming to us next year. And it’s all thanks to the resilience and ingenuity of the U.S. shale industry.

Key Excerpt: According to AAA, the average gasoline price in the U.S. was at $2.88 per gallon on Friday. According to the live price on GasBuddy, which uses crowdsourcing data, American motorists were paying an average $2.87 per gallon on Friday morning.

These are the cheapest gasoline prices consumers have seen in December since 2020, AAA reported. GasBuddy predicts gasoline prices will hit around $2.79 per gallon on Christmas Day.

David Blackmon, author of the “Energy Absurdities” Substack and an analyst with more than 40 years of experience in the oil and gas industry, told Just the News that the low prices are a function of global crude oil prices, over which the president doesn’t have a lot of control. However, he said, the Trump administration’s friendlier regulatory environment is contributing to the boon for consumers.

“There’s no question that the continued ability of the domestic U.S. industry to raise overall production in the United States has contributed to the lower cost environment,” Blackmon said.

Tim Stewart, president of the U.S. Oil and Gas Association, told Just the News that American families will ultimately be the beneficiaries of the regulatory environment under the Trump administration.

“It’s amazing what our industry can do when the regulatory burdens are lifted. It stimulates technology investment and provides a degree of certainty that allows us to produce more with less. I can honestly say our industry is doing our part to make life more affordable for Americans,” Stewart said.

Waymo resumes robotaxi service in San Francisco after blackout chaos — Musk says Tesla car service unaffected - Elon Musk, like Trump, just keeps on winning, as was the case over the weekend in San Francisco. There, Musk’s assisted driver taxis remained up and running and making money as competitor Waymo saw its taxis forced to shut down amid a wave of power outages.

In an example of journalistic malpractice, this CNBC story doesn’t mention the fact that Tesla’s ride-hailing service remained up and running because of its key advantage of obtaining its wifi connectivity with Musk’s Starlink system rather than wifi which depends on local electric service. But it does mention the fact that the idiots who run San Francisco have refused to award Tesla the same driverless taxi license Waymo enjoys. Proving yet again that there is literally nothing in the world that cannot be made worse by leftwing California Democrats.

Key Excerpt: As power outages spread yesterday, videos shared on social media appeared to show multiple Waymo vehicles stalled in traffic in different parts of the city.

San Francisco resident Matt Schoolfield said he saw at least three Waymo autonomous vehicles stopped in traffic Saturday around 9:45 p.m. local time, including one he photographed on Turk Boulevard near Parker Avenue.

“They were just stopping in the middle of the street,” Schoolfield said.

Oh.

Your ugly Christmas jumper is part of an environmental disaster - For our Climate Alarm Absurdity Story of the Day comes this absolute gem from the Usual Suspects at Euractive, whose latest scold is to blame climate change on your ugly Christmas sweater.

I swear I’m not making this stuff up.

Key Excerpt: Huge environmental footprint

The UK is a good (or bad) example of the jumper madness. An estimated 59% of British adults own at least one Christmas jumper, and some 69 million of the things are though to be languishing in wardrobes across the island nation.

Although Scientists have not singled out egregious yuletide garments for study, textiles more generally are known to be the fourth-largest contributor globally to environmental pressure and climate change.

In 2022, the European Environment Agency estimated that textile production was responsible for around 20% of global drinking water pollution, mainly a result of dyeing processes.

Ordering an unnecessary item of industrial knitwear that you will only wear a few times contributes to the huge Christmas boom in orders from internet retailers, and the accompanying carbon emissions.

Holy crap. These people really need to get back on their meds.

That is all.