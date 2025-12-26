Oil giant BP to sell 65% stake in $10 billion Castrol unit - BP continues its efforts to reorganize itself back into a sustainable business plan focused on its oil and gas upstream and refining core business units. I would say it’s a continuation of the company’s attempt to recover from the madness of the Bernard Looney era, but the truth of the matter is that BP has never really recovered from the fallout of the Deepwater Horizon/Macondo disaster of 2011.

Honestly, I don’t believe the company ever will be able to recover from that hit, which cost it well over $100 billion in fines, penalties, and lost business opportunities. My bet is the company will ultimately be either merged with Shell or broken up and sold off for parts like a 15-year-old pickup whose owner couldn’t afford to put a new transmission in it.

Key Excerpt: Britain’s BP has agreed to sell a 65% shareholding in lubricants business Castrol to Stonepeak for $6 billion, months on from the oil giant seeking a buyer for the unit.