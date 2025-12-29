The Climate Crisis Clashed With Affordability, and Affordability Won - Strong piece here from The Wall Street Journal, which seems to have turned a corner itself on its energy and climate coverage in recent weeks. It’s important to note that this piece appears in the WSJ’s news pages, not as an op/ed. That would not have happened just a few months ago. Something has changed, most likely driven by the same societal dynamics which Greg Ip writes about in this piece.

The bottom line here: We climate and energy realists are winning.

Key Excerpt: Whatever happened to the climate crisis?

In 2021 Bill Gates was warning that the equator would become unlivable as he promoted his book, “How to Avoid A Climate Disaster.” In October, he effectively said, never mind. “Climate change won’t wipe out civilization,” he wrote.

Former United Nations Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance Mark Carney became Canada’s prime minister this year and promptly scrapped Canada’s consumer carbon tax. He has just announced a major new pipeline project.