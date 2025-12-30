Failed Al Gore forecast - There have been so many, it’s hard to pick and choose among them. Tony Heller gave us the pick above on his X feed on Monday along with the following reminder:

“At the NobelPrize ceremony in December 2007, Al Gore predicted an ice-free Arctic by 2014. There has been no trend in Arctic sea ice extent since then.”

Oh.

Energy Chart of the Day from ZeroHedge - This excellent chart published by ZeroHedge shows where the world’s known current reserves of rare earth minerals reside.

Rare earth minerals are not, in fact, rare. But neither are they evenly distributed around the world. The biggest problem for the free world is that China is home to a whopping 44 million metric tons of known reserves, while increasingly China-leaning Brazil holds 21 million metric tons beneath its surface.

This stark reality, combined with Chinese dominance of global refining and supply chains for these minerals explains why the Trump administration has been busy doing deals with Australia, seeking partnerships in Greenland, and making deals designed to boost domestic mining and refining to meet the Pentagon’s future needs.

Tesla quarterly deliveries seen falling as lack of tax credits, competition sap demand - Good story here at Reuters detailing the reality that not even Tesla is immune from the fallout caused by the repeal of the IRA EV credit effective September 30. I’ve repeatedly pointed out that Tesla, with its 15-year head start on the competition, is in the best position to survive the fallout among its pure play EV peers. But that doesn’t mean it won’t be impacted, and hard, by being forced to live in the marketplace without help from the federal subsidy trough.

Key Excerpt: Tesla (TSLA.O) deliveries were expected to fall in the fourth quarter, as the loss of U.S. tax credits and rising global competition sapped demand even as the company rolled out cheaper versions of its best-selling electric vehicles.

The decline would follow plummeting sales in the first two quarters of the year when CEO Elon Musk faced a backlash for his political rhetoric. Third-quarter sales got a boost as buyers rushed to lock in tax credits before they expired in September. Still, Tesla is likely to report its second straight drop in annual deliveries, with this year’s decline steeper.

In October, Tesla launched stripped-down versions of the Model Y SUV and Model 3 compact sedan called Standard. It will face competition from affordable EVs made by Chevrolet and Ford, which are expected to hit the market over the next two years.

Analysts expect Tesla’s sales to recover next year, as the Standard versions, priced about $5,000 below previous base models, help the company defend volumes in Europe and Asia, where Chinese EVs are gaining ground.

The company is expected to report fourth-quarter and annual production and delivery numbers on Friday.

Lopsided Largesse: Subsidies for renewables account for almost all energy-sector federal support - Another excellent story here from JustTheNews energy writer Kevin Killough detailing the fact that fully 90% of federal energy subsidy support currently benefits wind and solar. Thanks to the One Big Beautiful Bill Act signed by President Trump last July 4, this reality is slated to phase out effective July 1, 2026, after which wind and solar developers will be in the same boat as EV makers, forced to live in the real world. It’s a day that cannot come soon enough.

Key Excerpt: A new report from the National Center for Energy Analytics (NCEA) finds that 90% of subsidies for the energy sector in 2025 went to renewable energy. The analysis also shows that oil, gas and coal industries’ subsidies come mainly in the form of tax expenditures as opposed to direct subsidies.

Using data from the Department of the Treasury, Paul Tice, senior fellow with the NCEA, calculates that in fiscal year 2025, explicit government subsidies in the form of tax expenditures for the entire energy sector totaled $64.1 billion. This was more than all other domestic industries. The NCEA was created by The Texas Public Policy Foundation as a national energy think tank.

The total fossil fuel-related tax expenditures came to $2.6 billion in revenue losses for the federal government in fiscal year 2025.

By comparison, the total amount of federal tax money subsidizing renewable energy, electric vehicles and energy-efficient equipment in fiscal year 2025 was $57.9 billion, which exceeds the total for fossil fuels over the entire fiscal year 1994-2025 period, according to the report.

Former Top Grid Official Sounds Alarm Over Trump Data Center Proposal - Excellent report here from another outstanding energy journalist, Audrey Streb at the Daily Caller. Audrey details a rising conflict over a Trump administration proposal supported by Energy Secretary Chris Wright to centralize decisions over how data centers connect to regional grids at the federal level. It’s an authority which has always been reserved to state and regional grid managers like ERCOT.

Key Excerpt: Christie warned that if the federal government takes over load decisions, states could lose control over maintaining grid reliability and deciding who pays for Big Tech’s expansion.

“[The] proposal from U.S. Dept. of Energy is a massive power grab by federal government at the expense of the states. It will only produce litigation, not a more efficient process to interconnect data centers,” Christie argued on LinkedIn on Saturday. “It will pre-empt states from protecting residential and small business consumers from cost shifting, as well as ensuring reliable power generation supply, both of which are ultimately state responsibilities, especially in vertically-integrated and non-RTO [regional transmission organization] states.”

Wright argued within the instructions to FERC that though the Commission has not historically held jurisdiction over load interconnections, connecting “large loads” like data centers to the grid across states and regions should be up to FERC. A Department of Energy notice on the direction argues that the change would position America to “lead in AI innovation” and “significantly reduce study times and grid upgrade costs, while reducing the time needed for additional generation and power to come online.”

The Trump administration has emphasized conquering America’s adversaries in the AI race, and Trump signed an executive order on Dec. 11 to block states from stifling AI innovation on the grounds of national security and economic development. Some conservatives like Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have been clashing with the Trump administration over data centers and moving to implement state-level AI protections.