Chris Wright hits the nail on the head during Cabinet meeting - “The price of energy is very much on the minds of Americans. The biggest determinant of the price of energy is politicians, political leaders, and polices — that’s what drives energy prices. Under your leadership, what we have seen in the United States is a steady drop in the price of gasoline, a huge consumer cost for Americans.”

Truer words were never spoken. Here’s the video:

BP Pulls Out of Hydrogen Project in Northern England - BP’s internal drive to return to energy sanity continues with this cancellation of yet another big green boondoggle that was to be based in England. The cancelling of what prior BP management planned to turn into a “hydrogen hub” draining billions of the company’s precious capital dollars now paves the way for a massive AI datacenter to be built on the same site.

The world really is healing, slowly but surely.