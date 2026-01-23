Solar and wind overtake fossil fuels in the EU - This headline at Semafor tells us all we need to know about the decline of Europe as a relevant economic power. The entire continent seems intent on committing economic suicide at the altar of climate alarmism. The situation may well be irreversible at this point.

Key Excerpt: Wind and solar power overtook fossil fuels last year as a source of electricity in the EU for the first time, a new report found.

The milestone was hit largely thanks to a rise in solar power, which generated a record 13% of electricity in the EU, according to Ember. Together, wind and solar hit 30% of EU electricity generation, edging out fossil fuels at 29%. The shift is especially important with the bloc’s alternative to Russian LNG — Washington — becoming increasingly unreliable and willing to weaponize economic tools. The US Commerce Secretary threw shade at the bloc’s renewable push during Davos, warning that China uses net zero goals to make allies “subservient” by controlling battery and critical mineral supply chains.