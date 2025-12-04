Trump moves to slash ‘horrible’ Biden-era fuel efficiency standards - President Trump held a major press conference in the Oval Office on Wednesday to announce he is going to repeal the costly, absurd auto emissions and mileage standards imposed on the U.S. car industry and consumers by the Biden apparatchiks.

Part of the Biden effort to force consumers to move away from gas-powered cars to electric vehicles, those standards have played a major role in distorting the market and driving up the retail prices of both EVs and internal combustion cars. Tellingly, Trump was joined in the Oval Office by the CEOs of Ford and Stellantis, but not by GM CEO Mary Barra, who was a full-throated sycophant of the Biden policies.

No surprise there.

Key Excerpt: President Donald Trump unveiled plans Wednesday to slash the strict Biden-era fuel efficiency standards that he has long lambasted as an “EV mandate.”

“We are officially terminating Joe Biden’s ridiculously burdensome — horrible, actually — CAFE standards that imposed expensive restrictions,” Trump told reporters at the Oval Office, using the acronym for Corporate Average Fuel Economy.

He was joined by the CEOs of major American automakers Ford and Stellantis, who praised the president’s decision to drastically loosen regulations on gas-powered vehicles.

Under former President Joe Biden, CAFE standards were significantly tightened to require automakers to increase the fuel efficiency of passenger cars and light trucks to 50 miles per gallon by 2031.

But Trump on Wednesday proposed standards that would require cars to get 34 miles per gallon by 2031, as overseen by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

American Petroleum Institute Mike Sommers, whose group has been lobbying the Trump administration to repeal the Biden-era standards, called the proposed change “a win for American drivers.”

The Biden administration’s standards had been cast as an attempt to crack down on pollution and boost the manufacture and sale of electric vehicles in the US – amounting to a mandate to buy EVs, according to Trump.

The White House said the new standards would help ease the cost of living – a major concern for Americans – since automakers would not be forced to sell EVs at a loss and raise prices on gas vehicles to make up the difference.

How families could get stuck with higher electric bills if the AI data center boom goes bust - We’ve seen a rash of stories in recent weeks which try to blame the AI datacenter boom for stubbornly rising electricity costs. Now, Spencer Kimball at CNBC writes this piece telling us how electricity costs will shoot up should the datacenter boom suddenly go bust.

Damned if we do, damned if we don’t I guess. You can’t make this stuff up.

Key Excerpt: Data centers that haven’t been built yet are driving up electricity prices and could leave consumers on the hook for expensive power infrastructure if demand projections are wrong.

The race to build facilities that provide artificial intelligence has fueled a boom in data centers that train and run large language models, like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Anthropic’s Claude. The boom has upended a utility industry that grew used to 20 years of no increase in electricity demand.

But now, some investors and energy market analysts are questioning whether the AI race has turned into a bubble, one that would prove expensive to unravel as new transmission lines and power plants are built to support those data centers.

Consumers served by the largest electric grid in the U.S. will pay $16.6 billion to secure future power supplies just to meet demand from data centers from 2025 through 2027, according to a watchdog report published this month.

The grid is PJM Interconnection, serving more than 65 million people across 13 states, including the world’s largest data center hub in Virginia and fast-growing markets like northern Illinois and Ohio.

China Debuts First Locally Built GE-Designed Gas Turbine - China seemingly has its commie fingers in everything these days. Now, Tyler Durden at ZeroHedge details the fact that manufacturing of gas turbines is no exception to that rule. Holy smokes.

Key Excerpt: China has launched its first power plant using an advanced gas turbine manufactured domestically, marking a major step toward reducing dependence on foreign technology amid a global equipment shortage, according to Bloomberg.

China Energy Investment Corp. commissioned the Anji Power Plant, which operates two GE-designed turbines of roughly 400 megawatts each.

Bloomberg writes that the turbine design comes from GE Vernova, which formed a joint venture with state-owned Harbin Electric in 2019 to localize production and supply up to a dozen units annually.

The achievement advances China’s long-running effort to build its own gas-turbine industry at a time when worldwide demand is surging—driven by data-center expansion and by developing nations shifting away from coal.

DOE’s Hyperspeed Reactors - Another excellent piece from ZeroHedge here praising the Trump administration’s approach to expediting the development of America’s next generation of nuclear reactor technologies. It’s a long piece, but very much worth the read.

Key Excerpt: Derived from the Executive Orders issued by President Trump on May 23, 2025, the Department of Energy (DOE) launched the Reactor Pilot Program (RPP). Under this program, multiple companies were chosen to work with the DOE under an expedited licensing pathway to enable faster timelines to reach reactor construction, bringing reactor developers closer to the desired stage of design iteration to achieve economic and commercial scale at a faster pace. The DOE also initiated the Fuel Line Pilot Program (FLPP) to rapidly progress technology within the nuclear fuel chain.

The primary goal of the RPP was to facilitate three new reactors achieving criticality by July 4, 2026, which was the specific directive given by the Executive Orders. The expedited path to actual steel in the ground is a massive secondary benefit. We recently highlighted one of the program’s successes with Valar Atomics achieving cold criticality with Project NOVA.

The FLPP‘s biggest win to date came with the recent announcement of Oklo receiving approval for their Nuclear Safety Design Agreement (NSDA) for the Aurora Fuel Fabrication Facility, approved in just under two weeks.

Concern was expressed by many as to the amount of technical rigor applied to the NSDA review. How could the DOE review in two weeks what would’ve taken the NRC several months, or years? The answer we think others are missing lies in the six years of collaboration between Oklo and the DOE national laboratories. Oklo has been coordinating with Idaho National Laboratory (INL) on multiple projects, including their fuel fabrication facility and their fuel reprocessing technology, since 2019. The DOE was able to use those two weeks to verify if there were any outstanding questions with the research and coordination that have occurred over those several years, instead of having to take several months or years to perform an independent review of data that had already been coordinated and verified by government laboratory scientists and staff (what the NRC would have to do).

Companies like Oklo will continue to enjoy benefits like these for the remainder of their time under the DOE. Eventually, they will also be able to utilize the recent addendum signed between the DOE and the NRC to very easily and rapidly transition their already approved Aurora reactor design to the NRC license review process for quick commercialization.

Another under-discussed benefit to working with the federal government on federal land, is the lack of absolute nonsense that reactor developers no longer have to deal with.

Climate study widely used by central banks retracted over errors - Nothing to see here, just another in a long line of fraudulent, “climate studies” which had to be retracted due to errors but not before it had been widely cited to dozens of corrupt media platforms as being authoritative.

See how that racket works?

Key Excerpt: “A widely-referenced study that calculated the impacts of climate change on the global economy has been retracted after criticism from peers”, Bloomberg reports. According to the outlet, the study was first published in the journal Nature in 2024.

It continues: “The authors initially reviewed and amended the study in August this year after an article published in the same journal said its findings were exaggerated. But the amendments, which indicated a smaller economic impact than first suggested, were ultimately judged to be too fundamental to be addressed through a simple correction. What’s more, the corrected paper showed that the conclusions were prone to greater uncertainty than first indicated.”

The New York Times reports that the study is used by the Network for Greening the Financial System in a guide for “stress testing whether banks would remain sound as climate damage mounted”. It adds: “The paper was also cited by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, and was in the top 5% of journal articles tracked by Altmetric, a measurement tool for research impact. Carbon Brief, a climate-focused news outlet, found it was the second most referenced climate paper in 2024.”

The newspaper adds: “The decision came after a team of economists noticed problems with the data for one country, Uzbekistan, that significantly skewed the results.” Study author Max Kotz told the Associated Press that “the heart of the study is unchanged: Climate change will be enormously damaging to the world economy if unchecked, and that the impact will hit hardest in the lowest-income areas that contribute the fewest emissions driving the planet’s warming”.

Holy crap. Everything about climate alarmism is utterly corrupt. Every. Single. Thing.

That is all.