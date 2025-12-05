Democrats seek new relationship with fossil fuels - We have seen stories like this periodically since I moved into the political professional space 30 years ago. Every 5-7 years, some cooler heads in the Democrat party realize they’re on the wrong side of history where energy is concerned and try to convince their lunatic members and voters that they need to build stronger relations with the oil and gas industry. Every 5-7 years, they fail in that effort because the lunatics in their membership and voter base are too filled with envy and hate to listen to reason.

Share

God bless Tim McDonnel at Semafor for writing this piece, but he is destined to be disappointed in the end.

Key Excerpt: It’s time for Democrats to kiss and make up with fossil fuels. That’s the subtext of a new energy strategy produced on Wednesday by Sen. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., a moderate in a state that voted for Trump in 2024, and a rumored presidential contender for 2028. The plan doesn’t mention the words “climate change,” and only nods to emissions reductions as a side benefit of policies that are principally aimed at making energy cheaper, more reliable, and more globally competitive. And while it repeatedly emphasizes the cost and reliability benefits of renewables, it also calls for new steps to “ensure reliable oil and gas supplies.”

“I think we may alienate some people,” Gallego told me, referring to Green New Deal-style environmentalists hell-bent on a rapid fossil fuel phaseout. But if Democrats want to win elections, he said, they need to refocus on affordability: “We can’t force the [clean energy] transition on the individual consumer, because that really affects peoples’ bottom line.” That may mean countenancing a slower rollout of EVs, for example, or swallowing some new fossil fuel infrastructure.

A German court may have just shattered one of the Biden era’s biggest lies - A court in Germany might be about to prove who was responsible for the blowing up of Russia’s Nord Stream I and II natural gas pipelines a few months after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

And guess who the likely suspects are: Ukraine and the United States.

If you didn’t see that one coming, it’s your own fault.

Key Excerpt: It is often said that “the first casualty when war comes is truth.” A criminal warrant just issued in Germany shows that war continues to claim its victims. However, this warrant could prove to be as great an indictment not just of the government of Volodymyr Zelensky, but also of former President Joe Biden.

This week, a German court issued an arrest warrant for Ukrainian Serhii Kuznietsov, which may finally confirm what was long suspected: that Ukraine was responsible for the 2022 sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines in the waters near Denmark and Sweden.

The Biden administration may have been given prior warning. It was allegedly told years ago by a Ukrainian whistleblower that a six-person team of Ukrainian special forces was planning to rent a boat, dive to the sea floor and blow up the Nord Stream project. The operation was reportedly led by Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi, commander-in-chief of Ukraine’s armed forces.

Nevertheless, after the attack, the Biden administration and many in the media fueled speculation that Russia had destroyed its own pipeline, despite evidence and logic to the contrary. It was another convenient claim of a Russian false-flag operation that allowed the Biden administration to ignore the possibility that Ukraine had not only engaged in environmental crimes but had also knowingly lied to its allies.

Making Cars More Affordable Again - Very good editorial from the editorial board at the Wall Street Journal on President Trump’s move to repeal Biden’s insane auto mileage and emissions standards.

Key Excerpt: President Trump on Wednesday fulfilled his campaign pledge to end the Biden electric-vehicle mandate. Headlines claim this is “rolling back” fuel-economy standards. No, it’s eliminating gratuitous mandates that raise car prices and create market distortions.

Corporate average fuel economy (CAFE) standards are a regrettable relic of the 1970s Arab oil embargo and gasoline shortages. Manufacturers’ fleets each year are required to average a certain number of miles per gallon with discrete benchmarks for passenger cars and pickup trucks. The Obama and Biden teams used the rules to mandate EVs by the back door.

They did this by establishing unrealistic standards that car makers could only achieve by making more EVs that generated compliance credits. By ramping up EV production, auto makers could continue selling highly profitable gas SUVs and pickups that don’t meet fuel-economy requirements. It’s a regulatory sham.

Messrs. Biden and Obama also gave auto makers bonus compliance credits for design features such as an engine that shuts off when a car has stopped. Auto makers were allowed to buy credits from other firms that had a surplus, namely EV makers like Tesla. Buying credits could be less expensive than fines for noncompliance.

Enter the Trump Transportation Department, which is proposing to “reset” the standards by eliminating credit loopholes for compliance while also lowering future mandates. Under its proposal, car makers would still have to average 34.5 miles a gallon across their fleets by 2031, up from 30.4 this year.

India mulls extending coal power expansion for another 12 years - Solid piece from Bloomberg detailing how energy reality keeps intruding on the climate alarm narrative in India. It’s just so darn glorious.

Key Excerpt: Bloomberg reports that India is mulling “an unprecedented increase in coal power capacity, potentially building new plants until at least 2047”. It continues: “The proposal, currently under discussion between the power ministry and the government’s policymaking agency NITI Aayog, marks a major shift from current projections that see net additions peaking by 2035, said the people, who asked not to be named. Industry leaders will be informed as soon as the numbers are finalised, the people added.”

The publication says that the plan “ties in with prime minister Narendra Modi’s ambition to make the nation energy independent and upgrade its status from developing to developed nation by 2047”. It continues: “With enough reserves to last a century, policymakers are picking coal as the top option to reach those goals…The government also envisions a rapid expansion of renewables and battery storage systems, but these sources are fraught with geopolitical risks, the people said.” It adds that a government spokesperson did not respond to a request to comment.

Republicans vote to cancel Biden drilling restrictions in Alaska’s wildlife refuge - In another bit of absolute energy glory, the U.S. Senate, by a vote of 49-45, voted to rescind Biden-era restrictions on drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge on Thursday.

Key Excerpt: It is getting easier and easier for the Trump administration to boost oil and gas drilling in Alaska’s North Slope, as Senate Republicans voted to rescind Biden administration environmental protections for the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

In a 49-45 vote, the Senate approved a joint resolution of congressional disapproval undoing the Department of Interior’s Bureau of Land Management’s restrictions on oil and gas leasing in the refuge issued late last year. The resolution specifically nullifies a rule issued by BLM related to its record of decision for the agency’s program that leases and develops oil and gas resources in and from the Coastal Plain.

The Biden rule replaced a similar record of decision issued under President Donald Trump’s first presidency, which made all approximately 1.6 million acres of the region available for drilling activities. The Biden administration dramatically cut the amount of acreage available, blocking leasing on roughly 1.2 million acres.

The resolution passed in the House last month and now heads to the president’s desk to be signed into law.

That is all.