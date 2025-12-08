Unequal impacts of rising temperatures on global human sentiment - If you want to understand the essential worthlessness of a university education in modern day America, all you need to know is that MIT researchers have just published a study in which they claim to find that the “global warming” boogeyman is going to give 2.3% more people all over the world a big case of the sads by the year 2100.

I kid you not - I swear I do not make this stuff up. Who in the hell could even attempt to do that? Read it and weep.

Key Excerpt: Rising global temperatures create widespread emotional distress, yet evidence of psychological impacts across economic contexts has been lacking. This gap means climate policies may overlook human suffering, leaving vulnerable populations unsupported as heat events increase. Without understanding how temperature affects emotional well-being globally, policymakers cannot assess climate change’s true social costs or design equitable interventions protecting physical and psychological health. Our analysis of 1.2 billion social media posts from 157 countries reveals that moderate warming improves sentiment in cooler regions, but temperatures above 35°C harm well-being globally, with disproportionate impacts on poorer countries and projected 2.3% sentiment decline by 2100. These findings enable integrating emotional well-being into climate strategies, developing temperature-based warning systems and targeting support where impacts are most severe.

Holy crap.

Steve Hilton goes off on leftwing lunatic billionaire Tom Steyer - I wish I thought Republican candidate Steve Hilton had a ghost of a chance to be elected governor of California in next year’s election, because he is clearly the best candidate running for the job. Unfortunately, the state’s politics are so irreparably insane and self-destrictive that the race is likely to come down to a dead heat between an angry, abusive beast of a woman (Katie Porter) and the dumbest person in the U.S. House of Representatives today (Eric Swalwell).

Also in the race is far leftwing lunatic climate alarmist Tom Steyer, the billionaire who made his fortune investing in the coal industry and has spent the last 15 years working off his guilt feelings by forcing the masses to pay higher prices for energy while living out his green fantasies. In a candidate forum over the weekend, Mr. Hilton called Steyer out for his serial dumbassery in epic fashion and I wanted to share that with you today.

Transcript:

We have the highest gas prices in the country, higher even than Hawaii, even though we have abundant oil reserves here in California, thanks to the climate extremism pushed for years by Tom Steyer. We have the highest electric bills in the country apart from Hawaii, double the national average, thanks to the climate extremism pushed by Tom Steyer. We have the highest housing costs in the country, thanks to the climate extremism pushed for all those years and with all those billions by Tom Steyer. The answer to making life affordable for the working-class Californians who are being crushed by the Tom Steyer climate agenda is to do the things that I’ve proposed in my campaign. Reverse the climate extremism so we get $3 gas in California. End the obsession with wind and solar for electricity so we can cut your bills in half and get rid of the ridiculous environmental regulations so you can have a home that you can afford to buy.

Mr. Hilton is right, of course, but the majority of California voters are too ignorant and self-destructive to connect cause with effect in their daily lives. It’s all very sad.

EU to ‘push back petrol car sales ban to 2040’ - When the EU first adopted its unachievable ban on internal combustion car sales by 2035 goal in 2022, I predicted here that within a few years they’d be forced to push the deadline back to 2040. Well, guess what? I was right again. Mind you, I’m not bragging - this isn’t exactly rocket science, after all. All it takes is an understanding of how markets work, what an enormously wasteful vanity project the EV industry truly is, and how inherently dishonest the brutes who run the EU really are.

Guess what will happen next? As the year 2030 approaches, the EU will move again to push the deadline back to 2045. A few years after that - assuming the EU even still exists by then - they will either move to push it back to 2050 or do away with the impossible dream altogether as Muslim majorities take over in many member countries and decide they no longer wish to fund the fever dreams of the far-left native populations of Europe.

It’s the most predictable thing in the world.

Key Excerpt: The EU is set to push back its ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by five years to 2040, piling pressure on the UK to rethink the automotive sector’s net-zero commitments.

Senior industry leaders have confirmed that Brussels will revise its 2035 ban on the sale of cars powered by internal combustion engines, although the timing of the announcement is yet to be confirmed.

“I have it on good authority that the EU is going to add five years on to the current 2035 to make the date 2040, Which would mean that from January 1, 2040, all new vehicles would need to be pure electric,” said Tim Tozer, UK chairman of the insurer and roadside-assistance firm Allianz Partners, and former country head of Vauxhall, Mazda and Mitsubishi.

Another leading executive said large carmakers have had it confirmed to them that the ban will be pushed back.

A third industry source said they were expecting a shift in the 2035 deadline, with manufacturers already gearing up to roll out a new generation of petrol and hybrid cars, which were originally scheduled to be phased out later this decade.

The Green New Deal crashes to earth - The Hill has long served as one of the most reliable mouthpieces for the leftwing view of climate alarmism. But, as is always the pattern with these propaganda platforms, once the herd starts moving in the other direction, they will move to jump into the stampede so as not to be seen as an outlier.

Thus, we get this excellent opinion piece chronicling the collapse of the Green New Deal from Will Marshall. Good new is just breaking out all over these days.

Key Excerpt: Less than a decade ago, young U.S. progressives started agitating for a Green New Deal to combat climate change and usher in a planned economy more planet-friendly than capitalism.

It was a bold, if implausible, demand for a crash program to rid America of fossil fuels. Animating it were decades of increasingly dire prophesies about how global warming is irreversibly impairing life on Earth.

Lecturing world leaders at a 2019 United Nations climate conference, Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg won rapturous applause when she informed her audience, “You have stolen my childhood.”

In the U.S., environmental groups pressured politicians to keep fossil fuels “in the ground” even as advances in fracking technology were unlocking a bonanza of shale oil and gas.

In 2020, first-term Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) stoked a social media frenzy by joining Green New Deal activists in a ‘60s-style sit-in in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) office.

Today, however, the Green New Deal seems to have fallen to earth, borne down by the inexorable gravity of economic and political reality. Therein lies a cautionary tale for Democrats about the gulf that separates elite and popular opinion on climate change.

Has California’s Oil and Gas Industry Hit the Point of No Return? - Excellent deep dive into the collapse of California’s energy industry caused by the insane policy choices of Gavin Newsom and the state government here from podcasting partner Stu Turley and California oil producer Mike Umbro.

Key Excerpt: On the podcast, we discussed that the main pipeline may shut down in weeks, meaning oil drilled in California will have to be trucked to refineries rather than put into the pipeline. Yes, you read that correctly. Shut down in weeks. We also ask, how many of those truck drivers are illegal migrants who can’t read, and we need thousands of trucks that don’t exist.

The other huge issue is the sheer number of tankers that will be piling up off the coast, which is a real problem. There is a good chance that some are no longer part of the Dark Fleet and may not be seaworthy or insured.

Ariza told the Globe that Valero, which announced in April 2025 that it would be shutting down its Benicia refinery in April 2026, has bumped the closure date up to January. Ariza explains why:

“The Phillips 66 refinery in Wilmington shut down on October 17th is taking 140,000 barrels per day of crude oil refining offline. Originally Valero in Benicia was slated to shut down in April of 2026. However, given the fact that they cancelled their crude oil contracts over six weeks ago it looks like they will be shutting down no later than January of 2026, four months ahead of schedule.

Now, in 2025, Valero is not even seeking to try and sell the refinery. Even after the state tried to convince Valero to remain open, they elected to shut down. And instead of shutting down in April, they have moved the shutdown ahead to January. All due to the state’s egregious regulations and unprecedented unjustified fines.”

That is all.