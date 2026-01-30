5 Big Energy Stories - 1.30.2026: Huge Panama Canal Ruling, Exxon Results Dominate the News
Hong Kong company’s concession to operate Panama Canal ports is ruled unconstitutional - A potentionally huge decision out of Panama reinforcing the US position that China’s continued operation of major ports at either end of the Panama Canal presents a big national security threat to the US and the entire Western hemisphere.
Here are some key bullet points on this one:
Panama’s Supreme Court just ruled the 25-year extension of Hutchison Ports’ (Chinese-linked) concession to operate key ports at both ends of the Panama Canal unconstitutional. This directly counters China’s creeping influence over this vital chokepoint.
The free flow of shipping through the Panama Canal is absolutely critical for moving oil and LNG around the world at affordable prices and in the volumes we need. Any disruption or foreign control here could spike energy costs globally and hamstring supplies – we’ve seen how vulnerable these routes are.
Remember, last year Secretary of State Marco Rubio called Chinese control of these ports a straight-up national security issue during his first overseas trip to Panama.
This ruling aligns perfectly with the Trump admin’s updated National Security Strategy from November 2025, which doubles down on enforcing the Monroe Doctrine – now upgraded to the “Donroe Doctrine” – to block non-Hemisphere powers like China from grabbing strategic assets in our backyard and restore US preeminence.
Timing is no coincidence: Comes less than a month after Trump decisively moved to remove Nicolás Maduro from power in Venezuela on Jan 3.