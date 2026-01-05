Why Oil Prices Are Barely Moving After the Venezuelan Incursion - A bit of chest thumping is in order here: On Saturday, I posted a piece here warning everyone not to expect any bump in oil prices due to the US incursion into Venezuela amid a cacophany of other “experts” who were screaming that prices would go crazy. I’m sure they all got more clicks on their pieces than I got on mine, but I don’t really care. I’d rather be right about the facts than a spreader of fantasy and fear.

Key Excerpt: Oil futures barely budged early Monday to start the first trading session since the U.S. ousted Venezuelan strongman Nicolás Maduro and President Trump pledged to dispatch American drillers to revive the country’s crude output.

U.S. futures for delivery later this month shed 0.15%, trading at about $57 a barrel in New York. Brent crude futures were down a similar amount, trading around $60.60.

Financial markets were generally muted to start the week. U.S. stock futures edged up slightly—contracts tied to the S&P 500 gained 0.25%. Gold futures rose about 2.5%, and silver futures continued their rapid ascendance, climbing more than 6%.