[Note: I’m going to divert from normal form this morning to focus on the obvious Elephant in the Living Room, i.e., Venezuela. I’ll get back to regular order tomorrow.]

Venezuela needs $183bn to revive oil output, Rystad says - Ok, so, let’s start by conceding that Rystad is a reputable energy analytics firm. Let’s also concede at the same time that Rystad has arguably in recent years gone off on a path of advocacy for the energy transition. Let’s also concede that Rystad and other competing firms have an incentive to put out enormous headline numbers like this one in order to attract clicks.

So, if your firm’s bias is to downplay the future for oil demand in favor of renewables, and if your firm wants to attract the maximum number of clicks to your cover story, the undeniable incentive is to put the biggest possible price tag on the cost of revitalizing Venezuela’s oil industry.

Some key items to note about this $183 billion number: