Trump demands Venezuela kick out China and Russia, partner only with US on oil: Exclusive

The meddling and investments both Russia and China have made in Venezuela’s oil sector and economy since Hugo Chavez kicked out most of the western oil companies in the early years of this century has been well known. What has been less known is the fact that Maduro, whose security forces were decimated by the massive outward migration his policies forced on the population, has imported more than 10,000 Cuban military personnel to beef those forces up.

Trump’s ultimatum to Delcy is: If you want to remain walking free on this earth, you must run them all out of the country. All of them.

The geopolitical implications vis a vis Russia and China are obvious: America is running you out of Venezuela, and that program is going to extend very fast across the rest of the Western Hemisphere as Trump continues to adopt this Teddy Rooseveltian posture of enforcing the Monroe Doctrine, or, as some are calling it now, the Donroe Doctrine. I like that.

For Cuba’s communist bosses, the impacts are likely to be severe and immediate: The influx of 10,000 more hungry mouths to feed at the same time their shipments of discounted Venezuelan crude are being shut down. It is a little known fact that fuel oil is the main power generation source for the Cuban power grid (as it still is across much of the Caribbean). Cubans have already been suffering with periodic mass power blackouts even before the US embargo was implemented: Now, the country’s grid could fail entirely.

The Cuban commies have been barely clinging to power for many months now. This could well tip the situation over, which is exactly Trump’s plan.

Key Excerpt: The Trump administration has told Venezuela’s interim president Delcy Rodriguez that the regime must meet the White House’s demands before being allowed to pump more oil, according to three people familiar with the administration’s plan.

First, the country must kick out China, Russia, Iran, and Cuba and sever economic ties, the sources said. Second, Venezuela must agree to partner exclusively with the U.S. on oil production and favor America when selling heavy crude oil, they added.

According to one person, Secretary of State Marco Rubio told lawmakers in a private briefing on Monday that he believes the U.S. can force Venezuela’s hand because its existing oil tankers are full. Rubio also told lawmakers that the U.S. estimates that Caracas has only a couple of weeks before it will become financially insolvent without the sale of its oil reserves.

