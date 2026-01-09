Guyana: The Little Caribbean Country With A Big Role To Play In Trump’s Regional Shift - Excellent piece here from the Epoch Times on a topic I’ve written a lot about: Guyana, and the highly successful offshore oil development operated by ExxonMobil with Chevron and CNOOC as minority partners in what they refer to as the Stabroek Consortium.

Over the past decade, the Consortium has set an excellent model for the rest of the industry demonstrating how companies can build a productive, mutually beneficial relationship with a developing nation’s government across multiple presidential administrations.

Now, Guyana and the Consortium’s operations and oil volumes stand to have a key role to play in the Trump administration’s plans to improve security throughout the region.