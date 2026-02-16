Chris Wright Gives an Update on Progress in Venezuela - In his press gaggle before departing Caracas on Saturday, Energy Secretary Chris Wright highlighted key achievements and future plans from his visit to Venezuela, emphasizing U.S.-Venezuela energy cooperation under President Trump’s agenda.

Here are some key points Wright made upon departing Caracas:



Transforming Bilateral Relations: Wright conveyed Trump’s commitment to reshaping U.S.-Venezuela ties as part of a broader effort to “make the Americas great again,” focusing on closer commerce, peace, prosperity, jobs, and opportunities through partnership rather than conflict.



Specific Actions and Licenses: The U.S. government has been issuing licenses round-the-clock to enable existing and new businesses in Venezuela to purchase supplies, invest capital, boost oil production, create jobs, and expand export revenues, lifting past economic restrictions.



Candid Dialogue and Problem-Solving: He described productive, frank discussions with Interim President Delcy Rodríguez on opportunities and challenges, pledging joint efforts to resolve issues and unlock Venezuela’s potential.



Dramatic Production Increases: By collaborating, the U.S. and Venezuela can achieve significant growth in oil, natural gas, and electricity production this year, with specific examples like doubling output in certain fields within 12-18 months and quintupling it over five years through investments exceeding $100 million in facilities like Petropiar.



Economic Benefits for Venezuelans: The core goal is enhancing job opportunities, wages, and quality of life for all Venezuelans, while benefiting the U.S., Western Hemisphere, and global energy markets.