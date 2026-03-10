Oil prices sink, stocks jump in dramatic reversal - Man, you know the woke lunatics who dominate the news room at NBC just hated to write that headline. But this was obviously the biggest energy story of the day on Monday, and we all need to hope the dynamic in oil markets continues in the days to come.

Stocks and energy prices staged a remarkable reversal Monday afternoon after President Donald Trump told CBS News that the war in Iran was “very complete, pretty much.”

Trump repeated that message later in the day at a Florida press conference, where he said the U.S. is “achieving major strides toward completing our military objectives.”

“This was just an excursion into something that had to be done,” Trump said. “We’re getting very close to finishing that, too.”

After having soared as much as 32% overnight to $119 per barrel, the price of U.S. crude oil plunged around 5%, to around $86 per barrel by 4 p.m. ET. International Brent crude oil also dropped, by more than 3.5%, to less than $89 per barrel.

U.S. equities markets also sharply reversed. The S&P 500, which had fallen as much as 1.5%, ended the day higher by 0.83%. The Nasdaq Composite, which earlier tumbled as much as 1.4%, ended the day in the green by 1.38%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average clawed back a more than 880 point drop to wrap up the trading day higher by 239 points.

Still, the price of U.S. crude oil has risen more than 50% since the start of the year and more than 30% over the last five days.

As of Monday afternoon, the average price of U.S. retail gasoline nationwide had hit $3.49 a gallon, continuing its sharp march higher. Since the war began, the average price per gallon has risen more than 50 cents, according to the price-tracking service GasBuddy.