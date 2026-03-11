Things seem to be setting up for another wild day in the oil markets, as a series of unfortunate events have hit the news while the US trading has been idle overnight.

First, there’s this report from X account OSINT:

3 cargo ships hit in the Persian Gulf, two damaged, a third ablaze in the Strait of Hormuz with the crew abandoning ship is not the news the shipping industry hoped to wake up to this morning.

Then there’s this report from notoriously unreliable anti-America propaganda factory CNN:

Sure, CNN could be simply lying, but other more reliable outlets have claimed to confirm this report.

And here’s the thing: It doesn’t matter of the report is true or not - what matters is that it has spread throughout the propaganda media complex and is likely to spook some traders in both the US oil market and stock markets, at least temporarily.

So, it’s likely we will seek oil prices rising again early in today’s trading. After which, who knows? It might drop right down again to even lower levels than seen at yesterday’s bottom, when WTI briefly dipped below $80 (it’s at $86.62 as of this writing just before 6:00 am CT).

The WSJ, whose news pages have proven to be only slightly more reliable than CNN in recent months, has a more encouraging report up this morning headlined, “Iran Lays Mines in Strait of Hormuz, Triggering U.S. Response.” The story reports that the US military has sunk a whopping 16 Iranian mine-laying vessels, raising the question of exactly how many such ships do these evil SOBs own?

Key Excerpt:

Elsewhere, the WSJ quotes US intel sources claiming Iran has only been able to lay a dozen mines in the Strait of Hormuz thus far. How they know that is left to the imagination, and ship captains tend to have very active imaginations, as you might imagine.

Not a good situation any way you look at it.

Another big story broke late Tuesday, one that I detailed on X:

Full text:

BREAKING: America’s first new greenfield refinery in almost half a century is under development in Brownsville, Texas.



NOTE: Contrary to some premature posts on X, this refinery is NOT already built, but in the early phase of development.



The America First Refinery plans to have capacity to process 160,000 barrels of oil per day of light sweet crude produced out of Texas shale formations in the Eagle Ford and Permian Basin regions.



I’m trying to secure an interview with one of the company’s co-CEO’s to get more details on funding, timing and permitting.



Will update this will more information when I have it. Stay tuned...

I put up that post after reading this missive from President Trump:

The unclear, Trumpian wording in that post misled many reader to erroneously believe the following:

That the refinery is already built (it has barely broken ground), and

That the refinery’s capital investment amounts to $300 billion (it will cost closer to $12 billion all-in - the $300 billion mentioned by Trump is Reliance’s total announced plans for investment in the U.S. economy in the coming decade).

Still, even with all those qualifiers, it is a big piece of energy-related news and I’m trying to get an interview with one of the company’s co-CEO’s. Hopefully I will have more news in the coming weeks.

Finally, I leave you with this video clip of massive gas lines forming in…China:

Here’s the full clip:

Wait, I thought all Chinese drivers owned EVs now? That’s the propaganda, right?

Right. But as usual, the propaganda is wrong.

Only a fraction of drivers in China can afford to own an EV, even the cheap ones sold by BVD. The rest still drive internal combustion cars, and they need gas or Diesel and lots of it at affordable prices.

Those prices went waaayyyyy up in China as of today due to the rising fuel shortages in the country since it lost roughly 8 million barrels per day of Middle East imports. The drivers in that video were trying to fill their tanks before the government-forced price increase.

As I note in my X post, this is a problem US drivers don’t have to face thanks to the Shale Revolution and Trump Energy Dominance agenda.

Be thankful.

That is all.