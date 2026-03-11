David Blackmon's Energy Additions

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Walther's avatar
Jeff Walther
2h

Great news about the new refinery. I was just thinking earlier in the week, that the USA really needs to add a refinery or two. It's almost like wish fulfillment.

I am concerned about the funding source. I guess the USA needs the capacity, no matter who works there, but the USA is not being served by creating jobs only to fill them with foreigners on H-1B and similar visas.

I keep seeing India listed as a US ally and given the invasion by India and utter ruin they have helped to made of our middle class, I am dubious about the truth of that assertion.

Robert Konicki, P.E.'s avatar
Robert Konicki, P.E.
1h

Having experienced the 1973 & '79 energy crisis; later coupled with two business trips to China in 2012/2013; I find the 3 lanes of waiting cars fun to watch...reminds me of the industrial "Chinese fire drill" where I could not wipe the smile and chuckle off my face!

