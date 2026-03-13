Back in the early years of this century, when I was lobbying in Austin, I had a conversation with the fellow who was then the Texas Speaker of the House. This was during a ramp-up of crude oil prices during those up-and-down years in the aftermath of 9/11.

He asked me why the price had shot up by something like $15 following that awful event since the market at the time was probably over-supplied according to all available data.

“Simple,” I told him, “It’s the fear premium.” When he asked how much of the current price at the time was due to nothing but fear among traders, I told him it was probably in the $15-$20 range, which translated to an additional 30-40 cents per gallon at the pump. We then spent half an hour talking through the details of how crude prices are determined on the global market, impacting everyone on earth.

That conversation has stuck with me because this fellow was one of the handful of members in the Texas House at the time who had a strong understanding of oil and gas, yet that was apparently the first time he’d heard of the Fear Premium concept. And to be fair, that was and still is typical of most Americans, 98% of whom seldom have any reason in their lives to learn the details of what goes into the price of oil on the open market each day and how those factors translate to the price of gas when they fill up their cars.

Mostly, they don’t really even notice the price of gas until it rises significantly and causes them pain in the pocketbook. Even then, the only thing most people know about it is that they’re pissed because they have to buy it, and whichever person who happens to be President at the time is to blame because the media told them so.