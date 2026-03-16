5 Big Energy Stories - 3.16.2026: NATO to Trump: You Break it, You Own it
Energy chart of the week: Watch the moving chart below as it illustrates one of the major trends that has led directly to the economic and industrial collapse of Germany.
AI Prompt: Illustrate Germany’s economic and industrial decline in a single moving chart.
Return:
That is Germany’s insane Energiewende project shipping carbon emissions to China in a nutshell.
Meanwhile, over in the UK, Mad Ed Miliband, the comically inept Environment Minister for Kier Starmer, provides a wonderful example of Clintonian deflection and obfuscation in this interview with the BBC about petrol prices at the pump:
Paraphrased: