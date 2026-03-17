Let’s start with my latest semi-viral post on X:

It is a very good question, and the President himself appeared to answer it several hours after I posted this during a press availability later on Monday. There, he said that he’s thrown out lots of “crazy” proposals to U.S. allies to gauge how they would react. Leaders at America’s NATO allies have given all manner of justification for their refusals to cooperate with the US/Israel effort, but the truth is this: None of those allies have anything meaningful in the way of Naval assets to contribute to the cause, outside of France, and France really doesn’t have much.

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If you’re thinking this doesn’t have much to do with energy, well, think again: This has literally everything to do with what is happening in the global energy space today.

Let’s move on…