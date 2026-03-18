U.S. Locks In $56 Billion of Asian Energy Deals Amid Gulf Disruptions - Excellent piece from podcasting partner Irina Slav at Oilprice.com detailing a Tuesday announcement by Interior Sec. Doug Burgum. Thanks to its high degree of energy security - among the highest on earth - U.S. companies are able to lock in supply arrangements with other nations being hit hard by the conflict in the Middle East.

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Asian nations that are the most exposed to the fallout of the Hormuz crisis have sealed energy deals worth $56 billion with American companies, helping advance President Trump’s energy dominance agenda. Whether this is an actual pivot from the Middle East to the U.S. is yet to be seen.

The news about the financial commitments was announced by Interior Secretary Doug Burgum following the Indo-Pacific Energy Security Forum that took place in Tokyo at the end of last week. The deals involve a 20-year supply contract between Venture Global and South Korean Hanwha Aerospace for 1.5 million tons of liquefied gas and a deal between Terra Energy Center and Hyundai Heavy Industries for the supply of coal power plant equipment for a 1.25-GW power generation project in Alaska.

Also in liquefied gas, the forum yielded an agreement on joint development of the Delfin LNG project, which will be a floating installation off the Louisiana coast with a projected capacity of 13 million tons annually. The project will cost $14 billion and will export the fuel to Japan and South Korea. Among the companies participating in its development, the DoI listed Delfin Midstream, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Samsung Heavy Industries, Hanwha Asset Management, and Korea Overseas Infrastructure & Urban Development Corporation.

Asian nations were eager to make energy deals with the United States, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency Lee Zeldin told Bloomberg over the weekend. They were looking to diversify away from the Middle East, Zeldin said, adding they were “far more motivated” to do so.

Asia is the main market for Middle Eastern oil and LNG, and the Hormuz crisis has hit that market hard. Middle Eastern oil grades are currently the most expensive in the world because of the tanker traffic freeze, and producing countries have been forced to slash production due to a lack of storage capacity, which would extend the supply crunch over a longer period of time.