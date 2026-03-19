We’ll start with the following oil price primer I posted on X late Wednesday:

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Oil Price Primer: Where Do We Go From Here?

Some Key Points on Oil Prices Today:

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🔳Today’s jump in crude prices indicates lack of confidence among traders in a near-term solution to the Hormuz blockade.

🔳The use of bunker busters near the Strait likely spooked traders, so today’s price jump could be short-lived.

🔳A positive sign: The revelation of alternative routes - like Saudi Arabia’s East/West pipeline - to Hormuz has helped calm the situation, probably dampening a bigger run-up.

🔳Implementation in the coming days of the EIA’s 400-million-barrel SPR release will also help.

🔳But...longer term, the inertia in the markets will be for steadily higher prices until Hormuz is fully open.

🔳Current estimates are that the Hormuz blockade has taken a net 7 million bopd off the market.

🔳We also have countries like the UAE, Kuwait and even Saudi Arabia starting to shut-in some production as their own storage becomes full.

🔳Traders see that and understand that shortages will inevitably develop unless Hormuz is fully reopened soon.

🔳 Bottom line: While there will continue to be ups and downs based on daily events, directionally the only way the market really has to go is up until the Strait is free from threats.

That is all.