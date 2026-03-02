[Note: Obviously, news from the Middle East is dominating coverage right now, but that doesn’t mean other aspects of the world of energy have been suspended. I thought I’d focus on some of those in today’s roundup.]

Trump teases ‘friendly takeover’ of Cuba - While all the world has been focused on the Middle East, this huge potential story from a press availability last Friday was largely overlooked. The embargo on Venezuelan crude shipments into Cuba invoked by the White House shortly following the arrest of that country’s strongman, Nicolas Maduro, on January 3 has starved the island nation of fuel to sustain its power grid and its economy and placing the communist government in danger of falling.

Key Excerpt: President Donald Trump told reporters that Cuba is in ‘a big deal of trouble’ with no money, oil, or food, and said Secretary of State Marco Rubio is engaging with Cuban officials at a ‘very high level.’ He repeated the phrase ‘friendly takeover’ several times without offering details on its meaning. Trump described the Cuban government as seeking U.S. help amid its worsening situation.

Coal Power’s Comeback Isn’t Spurring New Investment - Interesting piece here from Jennifer Hiller at the Wall Street Journal. President Trump and Energy Sec. Chris Wright have bent over backwards to provide a boost to the U.S. coal industry and it has had some beneficial impacts to the struggling sector, which again proved why it is such a vitally important contributor to the nation’s grid during the major winter weather in January and February.

But, Hiller writes, it isn’t yet apparent that these efforts will result in renewed interest from power companies and investors in building new coal capacity in the coming years.