The Illustration atop this page is Big Story #1 for today. With Iran now threatening to target drones and missiles at the desal facilities of fellow Middle Eastern nations, the countries listed above are especially vulnerable. Note that the percentages in the table represent desal percentages for all societal uses, including industrial, agriculture and drinking water.

But the note at the bottom deserves special attention: Several of these countries - including Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait, rely on desal for over 90% of their drinking water.

Here are those drinking water percentages by country:

Iran’s threat represents a potential humanitarian crisis of almost unprecedented magnitude, a real Armageddon possibility.

Goldman Lifts Oil Price Forecast on Longer Hormuz Disruption - I suppose this would be the no-brainer forecast adjustment of the decade, but it’s worth noting here. Obviously, oil prices are going to be higher than previously forecast for the next indeterminate period of months, depending on how much longer the Iran conflict endures and how much more damage is done by both sides to oil production, refining and export infrastructure across the Middle East region. Given that Goldman Sachs’s view is among the most watched in the industry, this is certainly a key signal.