Let’s start with my latest viral post on X, detailing a big announcement by Chevron on Tuesday that is a figurative punch in the nose to Gavin Newsom:

Full Text:

BREAKING: Chevron just gave Gavin Newsom the middle finger with a major move that could finally help ease California’s sky-high gas prices!



They’re buying American oil from Sable Offshore’s Santa Barbara platforms and running it through their El Segundo refinery.



• Starts with 20,000 barrels/day in April

• Ramping up to 45,000–55,000 bpd soon

• First oil flowing through the pipeline since 2015 (thanks to Trump’s Defense Production Act order)

• Directly cuts reliance on foreign crude — CA still imports 63% of its oil while sitting on billions of barrels in reserves



Chevron exec Andy Walz nailed it: “We’re taking American crude oil, putting it in American pipelines, running an American refinery and selling those products to American motorists — and it’s going to be cheaper than importing.” Share California’s production has cratered 77% since 1986. Time to stop the green virtue-signaling and produce the energy we actually need.



Kudos to Chevron for doing the right thing for Californians.

[End]

The best part is there’s not a damn thing Newsom and his abusive bureaucrats can do about it.

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