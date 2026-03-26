Let’s start with another semi-viral X post on Iran’s latest threat - to use its Houthi proxies to once again shut down a key energy transit choke point:

Full Text:

BREAKING: Iran’s latest threat to “control” the Bab al-Mandeb Strait (via IRGC-linked Tasnim News) presents a direct shot at global energy flows & a hint at multi-front escalation amid the Iran-Israel-US tensions.

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Here’s a quick breakdown of the potential implications:



Another big energy choke point threat: Bab al-Mandeb handles ~10-12% of global seaborne trade & a huge slice of Red Sea oil shipments to Europe. Houthis already proved they can disrupt here in 2023-24.



Full closure forces tankers headed West to Europe/America around the Cape of Good Hope, adding 10+ days & massive fuel costs.



Say goodbye to the 5 million bpd Saudi has been shipping out of the Red Sea daily for the last 2 weeks. Suez cannot accommodate loaded ULCCs tankers.



Another oil price spike would be in the offing.



Oil market shock: Europe relies heavily on Middle East crude via Suez/Red Sea. Rerouting = higher Brent/WTI, tighter supplies, and more potential strategic reserve draws. Combined with a lingering Hormuz shutdown, you’re looking at 1970s-style energy chaos.



Broader escalation signal: Tehran explicitly ties this to “new fronts” if Israel/US escalate.



Houthis as proxies means asymmetric warfare without direct Iranian fingerprints, exactly how they’ve played Red Sea attacks before. Raises risk of U.S. naval retaliation & wider regional war.



Global ripple effects: Shipping giants (Maersk etc.) already pausing routes = instant supply-chain pain, higher consumer prices, and inflation headaches for the West. Egypt loses Suez revenue. Asia-Europe trade takes a gut punch.



Strategic takeaway: This is Tehran testing red lines while the U.S. and Israel are stretched. If they follow through, it forces a choice: de-escalate or commit more naval assets (and political capital) to keep the strait open.



Bottom line: Energy markets should price in more serious, continuing volatility. Watch tanker rates, Brent futures, and any U.S. carrier movements.



This isn’t isolated - it’s part of Iran’s playbook to make any strike against them hurt everyone.