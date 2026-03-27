SENATE DEMOCRATS UNVEIL NEW ENERGY PLAN: - I just had to start with this gem that leads this morning’s energy newsletter from what was at one time a “conservative” Washington Examiner. The writers of that newsletter present this, apparently without irony, as if it is really, really serious stuff.

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Key Excerpt:

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York unveiled his party’s plan yesterday at the League of Conservation Voters’ Capital Dinner. He reaffirmed the party’s commitment to tackling climate change, insisting that the consumers don’t have to choose between clean energy and low costs, but can have both.

“We can make a marriage between lower costs and clean energy. That will expand our coalition,” Schumer said, claiming the Trump administration crackdown on wind and solar has only increased prices for consumers. “We can bring new voters and allies into the fight for a cleaner environment by showing how clean energy is affordable energy.”

Schumer’s emphasis on climate change is a departure from the course charted by Arizona Sen. Ruben Gallego, who ditched green messaging late last year with a plan squarely focused on reliability and affordability in order to appeal to Republicans and swing voters.

For Schumer, “clean energy” doesn’t just mean renewables, but also baseload solutions, such as geothermal, nuclear, and even fusion. This is further evidence of the Democratic Party’s sharp shift to embrace nuclear energy after being its top critics for decades. [Note: This entire paragraph is utter nonsense most likely paraphrased straight out of a DNC talking points memo. The Examiner should be embarrassed.]

The specifics: Overall, the Democratic plan to address energy affordability is broken up into five key points.

Build more clean energy Secure permitting certainty for clean energy and transmission projects Upgrade the grid with new transmission and storage infrastructure Require data centers to pay their fair share of costs and promote healthy communities Establish consumer protections to prevent energy bills from surging

This five-point plan could be key for Democrats ramping up their midterm campaigns, as the party aims to retake the House majority in the fall. Many Republicans face an uphill battle to appeal to voters on energy affordability, as recent polling found that voters are more confident Democrats want to protect them from soaring energy costs.