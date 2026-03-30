Oil Rises, Asian Equities Fall on Fears of Widening Middle East Conflict - WTI is back over $100 Monday morning amid concerns the Iran conflict is expanding rather than coming to any sort of near-term conclusion. Brent is $14/bbl higher than WTI at $115.70 as I write this at 5 a.m. As I pointed out to a reporter from Japan Public Broadcasting on Sunday, there is really nowhere for the price to go but up so long as the market is missing roughly 12-14 million barrels of oil each day.

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Oil rose on fears of a widening Middle East conflict that could lead to more supply disruptions, while Asian equities fell on concerns that the war could slow global economic growth.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures climbed 2.2% to $101.80 per barrel, and front-month Brent crude oil futures rose 2.6% to $115.50 a barrel.

Among Asian equities, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average was down 4.6%, South Korea’s Kospi was off 3.8% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was 1.8% lower. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 benchmark index was down 1.25%.

Asian airline stocks also declined on fears of prolonged, elevated fuel prices. China Eastern Airlines 600115 0.00%increase; green up pointing triangle fell 5.1%, Air China was down 4.2%, and Singapore Airlines was off 1.05%.

President Trump is considering a military operation to extract almost 1,000 pounds of uranium from Iran, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing U.S. officials, a complex and risky mission that would likely put American forces inside the country for days or longer.

Meanwhile, Yemen’s Houthi rebels have also joined the conflict, with the rebels claiming responsibility for a second attack on Israel within 24 hours, signaling a deepening role for the Iran-backed group in the widening war.

The entry of Iran-backed Houthi forces into the conflict marks a dangerous expansion of the war, introducing risks not only to the Strait of Hormuz but also to the Bab-el-Mandeb corridor, through which nearly 12% of global trade flows, Phillip Nova analyst Priyanka Sachdeva said.