***UPDATE***

While I was compiling this piece, President Trump sent out this message on his Truth Social feed:

As the President likes to say, we’ll just have to see what happens.

Hooboy.

***END UPDATE***

Trump Tells Aides He’s Willing to End War Without Reopening Hormuz - Welp, if that headline doesn’t get your heart moving this morning, not much will, right? I’ve speculated in recent weeks that the White House could be thinking along these lines given the fact that so little of the oil coming out of the Persian Gulf makes its way into the U.S. at this point. Plus, what little does get over here goes to California, which might as well be a separate country at this point.

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Almost all of that oil goes to Asia and Europe. If those importing nations aren’t willing to risk their own military forces to reopen the Strait, then why should the United States risk its own sons and daughters doing it for them? It’s a completely valid question for Trump and his advisors to be asking and evaluating.

But the problem is this: Far more than just oil and LNG transit through the Strait of Hormuz every day onto the global market. For example, about half of the global supply of urea (high nitrogen solid fertilizer) comes from the region. No fertilizer, no food. Lose half the world’s supply of fertilizer, and costs skyrocket, putting masses of farming operations into bankruptcy. Oops.