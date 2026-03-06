First and foremost, there is the price of crude oil. WTI rose above $80 for the first time since May, 2024 on Thursday, and continued rising in overnight trading, now sitting at $84.46 early Friday. This is a 25% rise since last Friday. So long as the traffic around the Strait of Hormuz remains frozen in fear and lack of insurance, the price has nowhere to go but up. This is not complicated.

Share

Trump says “no worries” about oil and gas prices - In an interview with Reuters, President Trump said this about skyrocketing oil and gas prices. “I don’t have any concern about it. They’ll drop very rapidly when this is over, and if they rise, they rise, but this is far more important than having gasoline price go up a little bit. And they haven’t risen very much.”

For the record, Gasbuddy says gasoline prices at the pump are up 27% since last Friday. That qualifies as “very much,” Mr. President. It really does.