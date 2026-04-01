Ok, well, WTI is under $100/bbl again, at least for now. Brent is teetering right on the brink, too. Stock market futures are also well up as I write this at around 7:00 CT on April 1, apparently in anticipation of President Trump’s nationally televised speech about the Iran Conflict scheduled for tonight.

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What is the President going to say in his speech? No one really knows, though he did provide some hints during an Oval Office press availability Tuesday afternoon. There, Mr. Trump said, yet again, he anticipates the U.S. involvement in the Middle East to end in the next few weeks. But we’ve heard that one before, and the President’s words were tempered by the news that the U.S.S. George H.W. Bush and its full carrier group are now headed into the region, a move which would place no fewer than 3 carrier groups amid the Conflict’s theater of operations.

It’s hard to be overly excited about the possibility of the U.S. war effort ending in 2 weeks when it will take almost that long for this third carrier group to make its way over there. Are we supposed to think this deployment is just a routine exercise? Please.

And there’s more.